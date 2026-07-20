Gas Appliance Owners May Be Charged Up To 2,000 UAH: What You Will Have To Pay For

Gas appliances in the home must be serviced once a year.

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In Ukraine, owners of gas appliances are required to ensure regular maintenance of gas networks and equipment. The cost of such a service can be up to 2,000 hryvnias, depending on the type of housing and the number of installed appliances.

As reported by the company "Gazmerezhi", payments for the maintenance of gas networks are divided among consumers. Maintenance of internal building gas supply systems in apartment blocks is carried out separately; these are the common gas networks of entrances and facade pipes. Residents pay collectively for such work, and the tariff is determined individually for each building, taking into account the length of pipes and the number of apartments.

Technical maintenance of gas equipment directly within the apartment or private house is also carried out separately. It includes checking the operation of the meter, pipes after the shut-off valve, gas stove, or boiler. To facilitate such work, the homeowner must enter into a personal contract.

Gas appliances must be serviced once a year. During the inspection, specialists perform, among other tasks, burner cleaning and valve lubrication. This ensures the absence of gas leaks and helps to utilise the resource more economically.

Consumers can independently choose the contractor, but the company must hold the appropriate licence. During the inspection, the owner must provide the gas distribution company with a contract from a certified organisation that performed the maintenance.

Gas appliances that have not undergone mandatory annual maintenance may be disconnected from the gas supply. Ensuring the inspection is the responsibility of the owner or the housing manager.

The cost of the service depends on the number and type of gas equipment, as well as the complexity of the installed appliances.

For apartments with only a gas stove, the approximate cost of maintenance is about 435 hryvnias. This amount includes checking internal gas pipelines, lubricating valves, and cleaning burners.

For private houses, this service is more expensive, ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 hryvnias. This is due to a larger amount of equipment, including individual heating boilers and gas water heaters.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, the Kyiv District Court of Poltava considered a civil case filed by a consumer against JSC "Gas Distribution System Operator "Poltavagaz" and LLC "Gas Supply Company "Naftogaz Ukraine" regarding consumer rights protection. The plaintiff requested that actions related to billing for natural gas using volumes converted to standard conditions be recognised as illegal, and that the defendants be obliged to adjust consumption volumes and cancel the accrued debt.