Icy water in the heat can be harmful: what doctors advise

In hot weather, icy water may not only fail to help cool down but also slow down the body's natural thermoregulation process.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In intense heat, maintaining water balance is one of the main ways to avoid overheating the body. Doctors explain that the temperature of the water also matters, and overly cold drinks do not always help to cool down. This is reported by Interia.

When the air temperature exceeds +30 °C, many people try to quench their thirst with icy water. However, experts note that such a drink may not work as effectively as expected.

According to them, very cold water can cause a short-term narrowing of blood vessels, making it harder for the body to release excess heat. As a result, the natural cooling mechanism may work less effectively.

Instead, the optimal option in hot weather is water at room temperature or moderately cooled. It is absorbed faster, helps restore lost fluids, and supports normal thermoregulation.

Which drinks should be avoided

Additionally, doctors advise limiting the consumption of sweet carbonated drinks as well as juices with added sugar.

Due to the high amount of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, they do not effectively quench thirst and, in some cases, may even increase fluid loss. Such drinks can also cause sharp changes in blood glucose levels, negatively affecting well-being and potentially increasing fatigue.

Experts recommend drinking plain water regularly throughout the day without waiting for a strong feeling of thirst. This approach helps maintain optimal water balance and makes it easier to endure high temperatures.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.