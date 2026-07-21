Court in Kyiv made new decisions in Maidan cases: verdict given to former Berkut commander and coordinators of "titushky"

The former commander of Kyiv's Berkut was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

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The Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv sentenced the former commander of the Kyiv special police unit "Berkut", three former law enforcement officers, and two coordinators of the so-called "titushky" to imprisonment terms ranging from 7 to 10 years.

They were found guilty of violent resistance to protest actions in January 2014, illegal detention of 22 protest participants and other citizens, use of violence against them, as well as falsification of materials for further criminal prosecution of the victims.

The former commander of Kyiv’s "Berkut" was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Two employees of this unit and the head of the UBNON department of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine in Kyiv were sentenced to 8 years. Two civilians who organized and coordinated the actions of the "titushky" were sentenced to 7 years.

The former law enforcement officers were also stripped of their special ranks and the right to hold positions in law enforcement agencies.

As indicated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, the court established that on January 23, 2014, in the areas of Hrushevsky Street and the then Shchorsa Street in Kyiv, police officers acted jointly with civilians.

During illegal detentions, force and special means were used against people. The victims suffered bodily injuries of varying severity, and their vehicles were damaged.

Afterwards, the detainees were taken to the Darnytsky and Obolonsky district police departments.

Based on falsified reports and knowingly false testimonies of people who did not commit any unlawful acts, they were brought to criminal responsibility for participation in mass riots. Subsequently, investigative judges chose preventive measures for them in the form of detention.

"The court’s verdict confirmed the joint and coordinated actions of police officers and "titushky" during violent resistance to protests," the Office of the Prosecutor General noted.

The decision was made on July 13, 2026, in the course of special judicial proceedings.

This is already the second conviction regarding the former commander of Kyiv’s "Berkut" for the events of January 2014.

On December 30, 2025, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv found him, five subordinates, and a "titushky" coordinator guilty of similar crimes. That case concerned the illegal detention and use of violence against four protest participants on January 20, 2014, on Lavrska Street in Kyiv.

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