  1. In Ukraine

Mobilized Employee Went AWOL: Does the Employer Have the Right to Dismiss Him

07:08, 21 July 2026 108
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Restrictions on dismissing employees serving in the military during a special period apply to dismissals initiated by the employer.
Mobilized Employee Went AWOL: Does the Employer Have the Right to Dismiss Him
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

An employee mobilised into the ranks of the Ukrainian Defence Forces who is absent without leave (AWOL) from their military unit may terminate their employment with their employer either at their own request or by mutual agreement. The mere fact that the service member is AWOL does not create additional risks for the enterprise.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

Legislation does not prohibit the dismissal of an employee serving in the military during a special period if the initiative for such dismissal comes from the employee.

Specifically, the termination of an employment contract by mutual agreement is provided for in paragraph 1 of part one of article 36 of the Labour Code of Ukraine (LCU). Such a dismissal is not considered to be at the employer’s initiative.

However, an employer cannot unilaterally initiate the termination of employment with a mobilised employee, as the guarantees provided by part three of article 119 of the LCU remain in force for them.

This provision ensures that employees called up for military service during a special period retain their workplace and position.

The possibility of dismissing a mobilised employee at their own request is also confirmed by the position of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, as set out in the letter dated 14 February 2015, No. 1911/0/14-15/06.

If an employee wishes to resign voluntarily, they must submit a corresponding written application.

According to article 38 of the LCU, an employee has the right to terminate the employment contract by notifying the employer two weeks in advance. If there are valid reasons, the employer must dismiss the employee within the requested period.

After receiving the application, the employer issues an order for dismissal, indicating the grounds — at the employee’s own request or by mutual agreement. Unauthorised absence from the military unit does not terminate the status of a mobilised employee and is not a basis for automatic deprivation of their labour guarantees. This means that even if the service member is AWOL, the employer does not acquire the right to dismiss them on their own initiative. The fact of violating military discipline may have consequences under military law but does not alter the procedure for terminating employment with a civilian employer.

Provided that dismissal occurs exclusively at the employee’s request and without coercion from the enterprise, there are no risks for the employer. A violation would occur if the employer themselves offers or forces the mobilised employee to write a resignation letter, as this may be considered a breach of the guarantees established by article 119 of the LCU.

As previously reported by Judicial-Legal Newspaper, unauthorised absence from a military unit during martial law has not only criminal-legal consequences but also directly affects the financial support of the service member. From the moment of unauthorised absence, payments cease, the right to a number of social guarantees is lost, and the period of absence is not counted towards length of service.

 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, follow SUD.UA on Google News , and join us on VIBERWhatsAppFacebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the important events.

Popular news

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 7k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 16k
The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

10:00, 20 July 2026 5k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 8k
The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 11k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 10k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Ex-wife threatened and insulted a serviceman: The Supreme Court prohibited her from approaching the husband and son due to the risk of repeated domestic violence

The Supreme Court upheld the restraining order, recognizing that a family conflict and a dispute over the child's place of residence do not exclude the necessity of such a protective measure.

Children born after the death of their father at the front have the right to a share of 15 million even if the money has already been paid to others, — Supreme Court

Does a child born after the death of their father at the front have the right to a share of the 15-million aid, and what to do if the aid has already been distributed and paid to other family members.

A psychiatric diagnosis alone is not enough: in which cases the court recognizes a person as legally incapable

Recognition of a person as legally incapable is one of the most serious court decisions in civil law, as after it the person effectively loses the ability to independently manage their property, enter into contracts, and make legally significant decisions.

NBU Identified 16 Signs of Suspicious Transactions: Which Card Payments May Fall Under Financial Monitoring

The NBU proposes to introduce new rules for monitoring payment transactions: the draft regulation obliges banks and payment institutions to implement client behavior analysis systems for timely detection of suspicious transactions.

Sponsor Seeks to Recover 2.5 Million UAH from Hockey Club Due to Delay of Championship: The Supreme Court Sends Case for Retrial.

Because the Ukrainian Hockey Championship did not start on time, the sponsor had the opportunity to reclaim 2.5 million hryvnias of the advance payment. The Supreme Court did not support the decision to recover 9.5 million UAH from the company in favour of the hockey club.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]