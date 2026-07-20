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The Council of Judges will hold a meeting on July 21: what issues will be considered

17:50, 20 July 2026 192
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Two issues have been put on the agenda of the Council of Judges meeting.
The Council of Judges will hold a meeting on July 21: what issues will be considered
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On Tuesday, July 21, a meeting of the Council of Judges of Ukraine will take place.

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Two issues have been put on the agenda of the meeting:

  1. Regarding the implementation of the Law of Ukraine dated June 9, 2026, No. 4905-IX "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" and the Law of Ukraine "On the High Council of Justice" concerning the improvement of judges' integrity declarations and judges' family ties.
  2. Regarding the practical application of Article 42 of the Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" concerning judges.

The meeting of the Council of Judges of Ukraine will be held at 13:30 on July 21, 2026, at the premises of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine and online using the Zoom video conferencing platform.

The meeting will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of the Council of Judges of Ukraine.

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