A psychiatric diagnosis alone is not enough: in which cases the court recognizes a person as legally incapable

Recognition of a person as legally incapable is one of the most serious court decisions in civil law, as after it the person effectively loses the ability to independently manage their property, enter into contracts, and make legally significant decisions.

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Life circumstances vary. Sometimes, due to a severe mental illness, a person is no longer able to understand the meaning of their own actions or control them. In such cases, relatives face not only the need to care for a loved one but also practical questions: who can arrange a pension, conclude a treatment contract, pay utility bills, manage funds, or protect the property interests of such a person. It is precisely for such situations that the law provides a mechanism for recognizing an individual as legally incapable.

At the same time, this is not a formal procedure or a way to gain control over a relative’s property. It concerns a significant restriction of a person’s civil rights, so the decision can only be made by a court after a thorough examination of all evidence.

When can the court recognize a person as legally incapable

The procedure is defined by Article 39 of the Civil Code of Ukraine. According to it, an individual can be recognized as legally incapable only when, due to a chronic, persistent mental disorder, they are unable to understand the meaning of their actions and/or control them.

Thus, the law requires the presence of several mandatory conditions. First, the mental disorder must be chronic and persistent, not temporary. Second, the disorder must be severe enough that the person has effectively lost the ability to understand the consequences of their actions or control their behavior. Therefore, neither old age, disability, nor even an established psychiatric diagnosis automatically means that a person can be recognized as legally incapable.

Who has the right to apply to the court

The list of persons is defined by part three of Article 296 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine. An application can be submitted by family members, close relatives regardless of cohabitation, guardianship and care authorities, or a psychiatric care institution. Other persons, even if they care for the person or have friendly relations with them, do not have this right.

The court examines not only the medical diagnosis

One of the most common mistakes is the belief that it is enough to provide the court with a psychiatrist’s certificate. In fact, the court examines a much wider range of evidence: medical documentation, medical history, witness testimonies, doctors' conclusions, and the key evidence in most cases is the forensic psychiatric examination appointed directly by the court.

It is the experts who must establish not only the presence of a mental illness but also answer the main question – whether the person is capable of understanding the meaning of their actions and controlling them.

What happens after the court decision

Once the court decision becomes legally binding, the person is officially considered legally incapable. At the same time, the court establishes guardianship over them and usually appoints a guardian upon the submission of the guardianship and care authority (Articles 60, 63 of the Civil Code of Ukraine). From this moment, the guardian gains the right to represent the ward’s interests, conclude necessary transactions on their behalf, arrange social benefits, pensions, receive medical services, and resolve treatment and care issues.

However, the guardian’s powers are not unlimited. The law provides for several cases when even the guardian cannot independently dispose of the ward’s property. For example, to alienate real estate, land plots, or other valuable property, permission from the guardianship and care authority is required (Article 71 of the Civil Code of Ukraine).

Thus, the guardianship mechanism is designed not only to help a person who cannot independently exercise their rights but also to protect their property from possible abuse.

Is it possible to restore civil capacity

Yes. Recognition of a person as legally incapable does not mean that this status is lifelong. If the person’s mental condition improves to the extent that they begin to understand the meaning of their actions and can control them, the court can restore their civil capacity.

For this, it is also necessary to apply to the court and undergo a forensic psychiatric examination. If the experts confirm positive changes, the court cancels the previous decision on incapacity and terminates guardianship (Article 42 of the Civil Code of Ukraine).

Judicial practice: the court recognized a person as legally incapable only after confirming the mental disorder by examination

In case No. 341/307/25, the applicant requested to recognize a close person as legally incapable and appoint guardianship over them. During the proceedings, the court appointed a forensic psychiatric examination, which established that due to a chronic mental disorder, the person was unable to understand the meaning of their actions and control them.

Only after receiving this conclusion did the court find the grounds provided by law to recognize the person as legally incapable. The court decision also established guardianship over the person, appointed a guardian, and determined the term of the decision on incapacity in accordance with the requirements of civil procedural law.

This case once again confirms: relatives' explanations or medical certificates alone are insufficient – the decisive evidence in such cases is precisely the conclusion of the forensic psychiatric examination, without which the court cannot recognize a person as legally incapable.

Another case: without proper evidence, recognition of incapacity may be denied

A notable case is No. 175/1741/18, in which the Supreme Court on June 26, 2024, upheld the appellate court’s decision to refuse recognition of a person as legally incapable. During the case, doubts arose about the validity of the initial forensic psychiatric examination conclusion, and the appellate court appointed a repeated examination to clarify the person’s mental state. However, the applicant did not ensure the possibility of conducting it, so the experts could not examine the person’s mental state. Under these circumstances, the court applied the provisions of Article 109 of the Civil Procedure Code of Ukraine and concluded that the claims were not proven.

The Supreme Court agreed with this approach and emphasized: recognition of a person as legally incapable is possible only in the presence of proper, sufficient, and admissible evidence, and the key importance in such cases lies with a full forensic psychiatric examination. If it is impossible to conduct it due to the behavior of the applicant or other participants in the process, this may be grounds for refusal to satisfy the application.

What relatives should pay attention to

Before applying to the court, it is worth collecting medical documents, consulting doctors, and understanding that the final decision will depend on the results of the forensic psychiatric examination. It is also important to remember that after the appointment, the guardian does not gain the right to freely dispose of the ward’s property. Their activities are controlled by guardianship and care authorities and, in some cases, require their prior permission.

The court evaluates not age, diagnosis, or disability by themselves, but primarily the person’s ability to understand the meaning of their actions and control them. That is why in each case the forensic psychiatric examination has decisive importance, and the final decision can only be made by the court.

Previously, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" wrote that the panel of judges of the First Judicial Chamber of the Cassation Criminal Court of the Supreme Court canceled the rulings of lower courts that applied compulsory medical measures in the form of hospitalization to a psychiatric care institution with strict supervision. The case was sent for a new trial.

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