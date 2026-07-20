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Kindergartens may appear in residential buildings — Ukraine updated the rules for creating preschool institutions

21:24, 20 July 2026 143
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Now the area of premises, number of groups, play zones, and sports grounds will be determined during design, taking into account the actual number of children and the format of the institution's operation.
Kindergartens may appear in residential buildings — Ukraine updated the rules for creating preschool institutions
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The Ministry of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine has approved new state building codes for preschool education institutions. The document DBN V.2.2-4:2026 "Preschool Education Institutions" establishes modern requirements for the design and construction of nurseries, kindergartens, and special preschool institutions.

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New rules were developed taking into account the provisions of the new Law of Ukraine "On Preschool Education" and European approaches to organizing educational spaces.

The main change will be the rejection of a single standard approach to building kindergartens. From now on, design solutions should depend on the needs of a specific institution — its capacity, number of children, age of pupils, and features of the educational process.

According to the new requirements, during design, the number and area of premises, play and sports grounds will be determined depending on the specific institution. More flexible building planning is also provided — one space will be able to perform several functions.

Separate changes concern small kindergartens. For institutions with a capacity of up to 40 children, as well as special kindergartens up to 24 children, requirements have been simplified. This will allow creating more preschool institutions in residential and public buildings, including at enterprises and institutions.

The new DBNs also strengthen accessibility requirements. The document provides for the accessibility of territories, buildings, and premises, as well as the creation of an inclusive environment for children with special educational needs.

The new building codes will primarily be applied during new construction. At the same time, the document takes into account the specifics of reconstruction and major repairs of existing kindergartens.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the Ministry of Education and Science announced that the state educational ecosystem "Mriya" will soon begin operating in preschool institutions. A pilot project "Mriya.Preschool" will start in six regions of Ukraine, aimed at simplifying the daily work of kindergartens, reducing paperwork, and improving communication with parents.

Within the pilot, kindergartens will test the functionality of "Mriya.Preschool" in everyday work. Digital journals, group profiles, children, and educators will be available on the web portal and mobile application. The system will allow attendance tracking, lesson planning, and maintaining communication with parents.

The Ministry of Education and Science notes that this will help educators perform routine tasks faster, and administrations organize management processes and reporting more efficiently.

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