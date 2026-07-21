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Vacations Set to Become More Expensive: European Capital Introduces Record Tourist Tax

07:26, 21 July 2026 51
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The city wants to make tourists pay fairly for the strain on infrastructure.
Vacations Set to Become More Expensive: European Capital Introduces Record Tourist Tax
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The Viennese authorities have announced a significant increase in the tourist tax for visitors to the Austrian capital. Over the next few years, the accommodation fee for tourists will more than double, with the city planning to raise the rate to one of the highest levels in Europe.

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As AFP reports, the tourist tax in Vienna is currently 5% of the accommodation cost. However, this is not the final rate: from July 2027, the rate is set to increase to 8%.

The increase is being implemented in stages. Previously, tourists paid 3.2% of the accommodation cost, but in July 2024, this figure was raised to 5%.

City authorities explain the decision by the need to compensate for the costs of maintaining tourist infrastructure. In recent years, the number of visitors to Vienna has increased significantly, creating additional strain on transport, roads, and utilities.

As previously reported by the "Judicial-Legal Newspaper", when planning a holiday or tourist trip, it is advisable not only to choose a route but also to familiarise oneself thoroughly with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasised by the State Consumer Service, which reminded consumers of their right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.

 

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