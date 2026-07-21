The number of pensioners in Ukraine has decreased, and every fourth lives on approximately 112 hryvnias per day

How many people receive payments and what is the average pension.

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The number of pensioners in Ukraine continues to decline. In the second quarter of 2026, their number decreased by 74,396 people, and since the beginning of the year by 190.5 thousand people.

The average pension amount is 7,273 UAH (approximately 163 USD). This means that during a month with 31 days, a pensioner has 234 hryvnias per day to live on. This is without deducting payments for various services.

What pensions do Ukrainians receive

Almost a third of pensioners receive payments exceeding the national average. In particular, 3.2 million people have pensions over 7,000 hryvnias.

Among them, half a million receive more than 20,000 hryvnias.

At the same time, every fourth pensioner receives about 3,500 hryvnias. In this case, the daily amount for living is very small – approximately 112 hryvnias.

In which regions are pensions the highest

The highest pensions are in Kyiv — on average 9,901 UAH, which is 36% higher than the average pension in Ukraine.

Pensioners also receive above-average payments in:

Donetsk region — 8,990 UAH (24% higher);

Luhansk region — 8,752 UAH (20% higher).

However, there are regions where payments are below average.

Specifically:

Ternopil region — 5,657 UAH (22% less than average);

Chernivtsi region — 5,839 UAH (20% less);

Zakarpattia region — 5,918 UAH (19% less).

How many pensioners continue to work

Despite receiving pension payments, a significant portion of Ukrainians continue to work. Currently, 2.8 million pensioners work in Ukraine, which is about 28% of their total number. The average pension amount for working pensioners is 7,994 UAH.

According to Opendatabot data, as of July 1, 2026, there are 9,976,619 pensioners in Ukraine.

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