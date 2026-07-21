  1. In Ukraine

The number of pensioners in Ukraine has decreased, and every fourth lives on approximately 112 hryvnias per day

12:03, 21 July 2026 86
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
How many people receive payments and what is the average pension.
The number of pensioners in Ukraine has decreased, and every fourth lives on approximately 112 hryvnias per day
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The number of pensioners in Ukraine continues to decline. In the second quarter of 2026, their number decreased by 74,396 people, and since the beginning of the year by 190.5 thousand people.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The average pension amount is 7,273 UAH (approximately 163 USD). This means that during a month with 31 days, a pensioner has 234 hryvnias per day to live on. This is without deducting payments for various services.

What pensions do Ukrainians receive

Almost a third of pensioners receive payments exceeding the national average. In particular, 3.2 million people have pensions over 7,000 hryvnias.

Among them, half a million receive more than 20,000 hryvnias.

At the same time, every fourth pensioner receives about 3,500 hryvnias. In this case, the daily amount for living is very small – approximately 112 hryvnias.

In which regions are pensions the highest

The highest pensions are in Kyiv — on average 9,901 UAH, which is 36% higher than the average pension in Ukraine.

Pensioners also receive above-average payments in:

  • Donetsk region — 8,990 UAH (24% higher);
  • Luhansk region — 8,752 UAH (20% higher).

However, there are regions where payments are below average.

Specifically:

  • Ternopil region — 5,657 UAH (22% less than average);
  • Chernivtsi region — 5,839 UAH (20% less);
  • Zakarpattia region — 5,918 UAH (19% less).

How many pensioners continue to work

Despite receiving pension payments, a significant portion of Ukrainians continue to work. Currently, 2.8 million pensioners work in Ukraine, which is about 28% of their total number. The average pension amount for working pensioners is 7,994 UAH.

According to Opendatabot data, as of July 1, 2026, there are 9,976,619 pensioners in Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

Military serviceman died of a heart attack — The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center blocked access to 15 million UAH, but the court sided with the family

12:19, 20 July 2026 8k
The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

10:00, 20 July 2026 6k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 17k
The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

The Pension Fund will not be able to demand documents for a pension if the information is in state registers – law

17:38, 20 July 2026 4k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 9k
After being hit with a bag, the child became disabled — the parents of the 13-year-old boy must pay 1 million UAH in compensation

After being hit with a bag, the child became disabled — the parents of the 13-year-old boy must pay 1 million UAH in compensation

14:25, 20 July 2026 3k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

One soldier — one vehicle: is it possible to keep humanitarian transport after discharge and what happens if it is sold

Humanitarian vehicles for the military: reasons for registration cancellation and opening of criminal proceedings.

The state can reclaim land even after the statute of limitations has expired — Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court determined when a prolonged consideration of a criminal case can be a valid reason for missing the deadline to file a lawsuit.

Trip to the Russian Federation and Relatives in Temporarily Occupied Territory: The High Council of Justice Postponed the Decision on Judge Kartasheva

The High Council of Justice took a break in considering the candidacy of Tetyana Kartasheva for the position of judge of the Mykolaiv Court of Appeal.

New Prozorro Rules from September 1: The Cabinet Expanded Grounds for Procurement Without Tenders and Restored the Negotiation Procedure

Most innovations will take effect on September 1, 2026: the changes will affect customers, participants, and public monitoring.

Mandatory share in inheritance prevails over the will: The Supreme Court recognized inheritance certificates as invalid

The right to a mandatory share in inheritance arises directly from the law, and its violation may be grounds for declaring the certificate of inheritance rights invalid.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]