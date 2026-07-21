How to Update Data in the State Register of Individuals – Taxpayers: Instructions

You can update personal data through the "Taxpayer's Electronic Cabinet."

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The Main Department of the State Tax Service in the Poltava region reminded that citizens who have changed their personal data (surname, first name, patronymic, place of residence, etc.) are required to notify the tax authorities within one month.

You can update personal data through the "Taxpayer’s Electronic Cabinet."

You can submit an application online based on the following documents:

- For Ukrainian citizens: passport (booklet or ID card).

- For children (under 14 years old): birth certificate.

- For foreigners: a temporary or permanent residence permit in Ukraine in the form of an ID card.

Step-by-step algorithm of actions in the Electronic Cabinet:

Login and creation: Select the mode "EC for citizens" and the item "Application for making changes to the State Register of Individuals (5DR)".

Filling in data:

- Enter your RNOKPP and current personal information (surname, first name, patronymic, etc.).

- If the full name has changed, be sure to indicate the previous data.

- Fill in information about the place of birth and the current address of the declared (registered) place of residence (stay). For internally displaced persons (IDPs), there is a special field to enter data about the registered place of residence according to the certificate of registration of an internally displaced person.

Documents: Indicate the details of the identity document (series, number, date of issue).

Choice of Service Center: Choose a convenient Taxpayer Service Center where you can receive the ready taxpayer card.

Attachments to the application

Providing scanned copies of documents is a mandatory condition for submitting the application. Copies must be in PDF format or as images:

- For passport booklets – all filled pages (1–6 and registration).

- For ID cards – both sides and an extract about the place of residence.

- When changing surname, first name, patronymic – marriage certificate, divorce certificate, or name change certificate.

- When making changes regarding minors (under 14 years old) – the child’s birth certificate and an identity document of one of the parents (adoptive parent or guardian), extract about the place of residence, document confirming the child’s name change (if such change exists).

Final stage

After filling out, click "Save," sign the document using a qualified electronic signature (QES), and send it to the State Tax Service. The system will automatically check the correctness of the fields before sending.

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