  1. In Ukraine

New Payments to Military Personnel: Is It Possible to Receive 10,000, 30,000, and 50,000 UAH at the Same Time

19:18, 20 July 2026 254
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
If a serviceman is entitled to several additional rewards, only one is paid — the one with the larger amount.
New Payments to Military Personnel: Is It Possible to Receive 10,000, 30,000, and 50,000 UAH at the Same Time
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published clarifications regarding the accrual of additional rewards to servicemen, payments under motivational contracts, and monetary allowances for military personnel serving outside combat zones.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The ministry emphasized that Resolution No. 768 does not provide for the simultaneous payment of an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias together with rewards of 30,000 or 50,000 hryvnias. If a serviceman is entitled to several additional rewards, only one is paid — the one with the larger amount. The additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias is primarily intended for those military personnel who do not receive other allowances established by the resolution.

The Ministry of Defense explained that this rule applies separately to three categories of payments.

  • First category — monthly additional rewards. If a serviceman is entitled to several such payments simultaneously, only the largest one is accrued. In particular, this concerns 50,000 hryvnias for service at the brigade, regiment, or battalion command post, from 15,000 to 30,000 hryvnias for instructors, and 10,000 hryvnias for other designated categories of servicemen.
  • Second category — rewards for being in certain zones of combat or special tasks. If during one day a serviceman was in two such zones, only the larger reward is paid for that day. At the same time, payments for different days spent in different zones are accrued separately and summed up.
  • Third category — daily payments for assault actions. If during one day a serviceman performed tasks for which payments of 20,000 and 40,000 hryvnias are provided, he will receive only the larger amount.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that Resolution No. 768 does not provide for a separate cash payment for concluding a motivational contract. At the same time, legislation guarantees a one-time cash assistance upon concluding the first contract for military service in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 704 and the Procedure for Payment of Monetary Allowances approved by the Ministry of Defense Order No. 260. However, such assistance is not paid to persons who have previously served under contract in other military formations or in law enforcement agencies.

Separately, the ministry explained the procedure for payments to servicemen who do not perform combat or special tasks. Resolution No. 768 does not change the main components of monetary allowance, including the official salary, rank salary, length-of-service allowance, and other monthly payments. For military personnel not performing combat tasks, the document provides an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias. The specific conditions for its accrual are defined by the Ministry of Defense Order No. 232 dated June 29, which amended the Procedure for Payment of Monetary Allowances.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the one-time cash assistance received by family members of servicemen killed or deceased due to injury, enlisted and commanding personnel, and police officers during martial law is considered income and is subject to declaration.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 10k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 14k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 8k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 8k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 6k
The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

The National Police Will Search for Assets Acquired Dubiously by Civil Servants in Categories "B" and "V"

10:00, 20 July 2026 4k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Children born after the death of their father at the front have the right to a share of 15 million even if the money has already been paid to others, — Supreme Court

Does a child born after the death of their father at the front have the right to a share of the 15-million aid, and what to do if the aid has already been distributed and paid to other family members.

A psychiatric diagnosis alone is not enough: in which cases the court recognizes a person as legally incapable

Recognition of a person as legally incapable is one of the most serious court decisions in civil law, as after it the person effectively loses the ability to independently manage their property, enter into contracts, and make legally significant decisions.

NBU Identified 16 Signs of Suspicious Transactions: Which Card Payments May Fall Under Financial Monitoring

The NBU proposes to introduce new rules for monitoring payment transactions: the draft regulation obliges banks and payment institutions to implement client behavior analysis systems for timely detection of suspicious transactions.

Sponsor Seeks to Recover 2.5 Million UAH from Hockey Club Due to Delay of Championship: The Supreme Court Sends Case for Retrial.

Because the Ukrainian Hockey Championship did not start on time, the sponsor had the opportunity to reclaim 2.5 million hryvnias of the advance payment. The Supreme Court did not support the decision to recover 9.5 million UAH from the company in favour of the hockey club.

Your Account Might Have Been Compromised: Key Evidence to Preserve for Court and Police

Unauthorized access to an account can lead not only to loss of control over the profile but also to fraud.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]