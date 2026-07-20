New Payments to Military Personnel: Is It Possible to Receive 10,000, 30,000, and 50,000 UAH at the Same Time

If a serviceman is entitled to several additional rewards, only one is paid — the one with the larger amount.

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The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published clarifications regarding the accrual of additional rewards to servicemen, payments under motivational contracts, and monetary allowances for military personnel serving outside combat zones.

The ministry emphasized that Resolution No. 768 does not provide for the simultaneous payment of an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias together with rewards of 30,000 or 50,000 hryvnias. If a serviceman is entitled to several additional rewards, only one is paid — the one with the larger amount. The additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias is primarily intended for those military personnel who do not receive other allowances established by the resolution.

The Ministry of Defense explained that this rule applies separately to three categories of payments.

First category — monthly additional rewards. If a serviceman is entitled to several such payments simultaneously, only the largest one is accrued. In particular, this concerns 50,000 hryvnias for service at the brigade, regiment, or battalion command post, from 15,000 to 30,000 hryvnias for instructors, and 10,000 hryvnias for other designated categories of servicemen.

Second category — rewards for being in certain zones of combat or special tasks. If during one day a serviceman was in two such zones, only the larger reward is paid for that day. At the same time, payments for different days spent in different zones are accrued separately and summed up.

Third category — daily payments for assault actions. If during one day a serviceman performed tasks for which payments of 20,000 and 40,000 hryvnias are provided, he will receive only the larger amount.

The Ministry of Defense also reported that Resolution No. 768 does not provide for a separate cash payment for concluding a motivational contract. At the same time, legislation guarantees a one-time cash assistance upon concluding the first contract for military service in accordance with Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 704 and the Procedure for Payment of Monetary Allowances approved by the Ministry of Defense Order No. 260. However, such assistance is not paid to persons who have previously served under contract in other military formations or in law enforcement agencies.

Separately, the ministry explained the procedure for payments to servicemen who do not perform combat or special tasks. Resolution No. 768 does not change the main components of monetary allowance, including the official salary, rank salary, length-of-service allowance, and other monthly payments. For military personnel not performing combat tasks, the document provides an additional reward of 10,000 hryvnias. The specific conditions for its accrual are defined by the Ministry of Defense Order No. 232 dated June 29, which amended the Procedure for Payment of Monetary Allowances.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", the one-time cash assistance received by family members of servicemen killed or deceased due to injury, enlisted and commanding personnel, and police officers during martial law is considered income and is subject to declaration.