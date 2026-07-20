How long can a person have the status of missing under special circumstances

This status can be granted to both military personnel and civilians.

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The Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Status of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances" defines the legal status of persons missing under special circumstances and provides legal regulation of social relations related to acquiring the legal status of persons missing under special circumstances, taking into account the registration, search, and social protection of such persons and their family members. This status can be terminated only in 3 cases.

As indicated by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, according to the law, a person missing under special circumstances is considered someone who disappeared due to armed conflict, military actions, temporary occupation of part of Ukraine’s territory, or due to natural or man-made emergencies.

This status can be granted to both military personnel and civilians if information about their whereabouts is absent due to the mentioned circumstances.

The status is granted after entering information about the person into the Unified Register of Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

At the same time, the law provides that a person is considered missing from the moment a disappearance report is filed.

The law does not establish a maximum period during which a person can hold the status of missing under special circumstances. It remains valid as long as the search continues.

The status is terminated only in three cases:

the person is found alive or returns from captivity;

their whereabouts are established in territory controlled by Ukraine;

the body or remains of the deceased are officially identified.

After one of these circumstances is established, the search must be terminated no later than three days, the corresponding note must be entered into the Unified Register, and relatives and the applicant must be informed. From this moment, the status of a person missing under special circumstances is terminated.

You can check whether a person is considered missing through the Ministry of Internal Affairs online service "Search for Missing Citizens."

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