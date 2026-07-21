Will Ukrainian Men Be Banned from Entering Poland — Official Statement from Authorities

Border guards will officially record the crossing of the border by conscription-age Ukrainians.

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Ukrainian men of conscription age will still be able to enter Poland following the introduction of new temporary protection rules in the European Union. While no restrictions on border crossing are foreseen, the entry procedure may become more formalised.

This was stated by Maciej Duszczyk, Poland’s Deputy Minister of the Interior and Administration, who clarified that merely holding the status of a military conscript in Ukraine would not be grounds for a ban on entry to Poland.

However, such citizens will not be able to automatically claim international protection in the EU solely due to their status.

"From a formal point of view, these are two different issues. A person subject to mobilisation in Ukraine will be able to enter Poland but will not have the right to apply for international protection," explained the Polish government representative.

He also noted that the border service would record the fact of border crossing by such individuals. This may involve entering relevant information into systems or issuing a special confirmation.

The new rules will not apply to Ukrainians already in EU countries who have previously received temporary protection status. If a person has already utilised this status and changes their country of residence, different procedures will apply.

As previously reported by «Judicial-Legal Newspaper», the countries of the European Union agreed to extend temporary protection status for people who left Ukraine due to the full-scale war until 4 March 2028. Simultaneously, for new applicants, an additional condition will apply: only those who fulfil their military duties in Ukraine will be eligible to receive protection.