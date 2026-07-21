IMF Completed the First Review of the EFF Program: Ukraine to Receive $690 Million in the Coming Days

Ukraine has met all key conditions of the program, and the total financing under the EFF will reach $2.2 billion after the new tranche.

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The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund has completed the first review of the new program for Ukraine under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF). This was announced by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi.

According to him, the decision opens the possibility for Ukraine to receive about $690 million from the IMF in the coming days.

After this tranche is received, the total financing provided to Ukraine under the new EFF program will amount to approximately $2.2 billion.

The Prime Minister noted that as of the end of March, Ukraine has met all quantitative performance criteria and indicative targets set by the program.

Also, within the review, the parties agreed on updated timelines for implementing structural reforms and defined further measures necessary to fulfill the program.

"The government is determined to accelerate the implementation of agreed reforms necessary to ensure access to external financing, strengthen financial stability, and create proper conditions for recovery, long-term economic growth, and Ukraine’s accession to the European Union," emphasized Serhiy Koretskyi.

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