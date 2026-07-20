90 Mounjaro KwikPen Syringes Attempted to Be Smuggled into Ukraine from Poland

There is a restriction on this medication in Ukraine according to the Cabinet of Ministers' resolution.

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At the "Shehyni – Medyka" checkpoint, customs officers discovered a batch of medicines that were being brought into Ukraine without declaration. The value of the seized goods is about 2 million UAH.

According to customs authorities, during the inspection of a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicle returning from Poland driven by a 66-year-old resident of Prykarpattia, customs officers found 90 Mounjaro KwikPen syringes.

The customs service noted that this medication belongs to the group of drugs whose import by citizens is restricted according to the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution No. 458 "On the volumes and procedure for citizens to import medicines and special baby food into the customs territory of Ukraine."

A protocol on customs violation was drawn up against the driver under Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code of Ukraine.

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