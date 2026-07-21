Gas price in August: will there be changes and how much will have to be paid

Naftogaz has published the gas tariff that will apply to household consumers in August 2026.

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In August, household consumers receiving gas from the Naftogaz Ukraine group will continue to pay according to the current tariff — 7.96 hryvnias per cubic meter. This company serves about 98% of Ukrainian households, so the established price remains relevant for the majority of the population. No tariff increase is expected in the near future.

The company announced that the "Fixed" tariff plan will be valid at least until April 30, 2027. Until the end of this period, the gas price for customers using this tariff is not planned to change.

According to the tariff plan conditions, the price of one cubic meter of gas is 7.96 hryvnias. This tariff will remain unchanged throughout its validity period.

Naftogaz also reminded that bills must be paid monthly. Payment is recommended no later than the 25th day of the month following the billing month.

At the same time, termination of the tariff is possible only individually — if the consumer decides to switch to another tariff plan.

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