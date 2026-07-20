Lawyer Falsified Court Decision in Customs Case and Demanded $14,000 to Crypto Wallet

A lawyer was detained on suspicion of fraud after transferring funds to a cryptocurrency wallet.

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Law enforcement officers detained a lawyer suspected of attempting to fraudulently obtain $14,000 by assuring a company representative that it was precisely due to his actions that the court made a favorable decision. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the lawyer represented the interests of a company in a case concerning customs violations related to the importation of a batch of microSD memory cards into Ukraine. During the case review, he convinced the company representative that "additional measures" needed to be taken for a positive decision.

As noted by the Office of the Prosecutor General, after the court refused to apply confiscation of the seized goods, the lawyer, knowing that this decision was made independently of his actions, informed the client that it was precisely his professional activity that ensured such a result.

According to the investigation, after that, the lawyer demanded $20,000, agreeing to reduce the amount by the size of the fine imposed by the court. In the end, he demanded $14,000, which he asked to be transferred to his cryptocurrency wallet.

On July 15, under law enforcement supervision, the company representative transferred the first part of the funds to this wallet. Immediately after the transaction, the lawyer was detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The lawyer is charged with a completed attempt to seize another’s property by fraud in large amounts (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court chose a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of detention with the alternative of bail amounting to over 3.3 million UAH.

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