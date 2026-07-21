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Judge Oleg Ivanytskyi elected head of Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region

07:00, 21 July 2026 71
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The judges' assembly of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region elected Oleg Ivanytskyi as the head of the court.
Judge Oleg Ivanytskyi elected head of Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region
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The judges' assembly of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region elected the head of the court.

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As reported by the court, according to Article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges," by secret ballot and majority vote of the judges, Oleg Ivanytskyi was elected head of the Zboriv District Court of Ternopil region.

The judge was elected for a term of three years, but not longer than the term of his judicial powers.

Recall that the head of the Rakhiv District Court of Zakarpattia region was also elected.

Also, the head of the Rozhniativ District Court of Ivano-Frankivsk region was elected.

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