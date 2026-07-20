Employee Wanted by the TCC: Can They Be Reserved and What Steps Should the Employer Take

What the TCC wanted status means for an employee, whether it blocks reservation, and what the enterprise should do.

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During the verification of military registration data, employers may find that one of their employees has a mark in the military registration records indicating they are wanted. In such a case, the employer must act in accordance with legal requirements: make changes to the personal military registration lists if discrepancies are found during verification, and notify the territorial recruitment and social support center within the prescribed deadlines about the updated registration data. At the same time, the TCC emphasizes that the wanted status is an obstacle to reserving the employee.

What Order No. 1487 Provides

The employer’s course of action is defined by paragraph 45 of the Procedure for organizing and maintaining military registration of conscripts, persons liable for military service, and reservists, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1487 dated December 30, 2022.

According to the document, verification of personal military registration lists with employees' military registration documents is carried out according to a schedule approved by the heads of the relevant state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations.

After verification, state authorities, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions, and organizations must make changes to the personal military registration lists within five days based on the discrepancies found during the check.

Additionally, by the 5th of each month, if there are changes in registration data, corresponding notifications must be sent to the district (city) territorial recruitment and social support centers, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), or relevant intelligence units.

What Is the Purpose of Military Registration Verification

The main purpose of verification is to identify discrepancies between the data contained in the personal military registration lists and the information in employees' military registration documents.

If such discrepancies are found, the employer must make the appropriate changes to the personal military registration lists.

Can an Employee Wanted by the TCC Be Reserved

Employers planning to reserve employees need to consider their military registration status.

If an employee is wanted by the TCC, this is an obstacle to their reservation. Therefore, employers are advised to conduct timely verification of military registration data and take into account the current information when processing reservations.

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