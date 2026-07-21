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Car and motorcycle as humanitarian aid: can a serviceman register both

09:57, 21 July 2026 211
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If a serviceman received both a car and a motorcycle as humanitarian aid, it is impossible to register both vehicles under temporary state registration for one person.
Car and motorcycle as humanitarian aid: can a serviceman register both
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If a serviceman received both a car and a motorcycle as humanitarian aid, can both vehicles be temporarily registered? This question was clarified by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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The agency reminded that the procedure for temporary state registration of vehicles imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for servicemen is regulated by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 1235, which amended Resolution No. 584 dated May 10, 2022.

Is it possible to register two vehicles?

No. Current legislation provides for temporary state registration of only one vehicle per serviceman, regardless of its type.

Therefore, if a serviceman received both a car and a motorcycle as humanitarian aid, it is impossible to temporarily register both vehicles under one person.

How to temporarily register a vehicle?

To receive the service, you need to contact any convenient MIA service center and submit:

a serviceman’s application – the vehicle recipient (printed at the MIA service center according to the established form);

a passport with a residence registration mark (or ID card and extract of residence);

a document proving the serviceman’s identity (military ID, officer’s certificate);

a document confirming the recipient’s military service (certificate from the military unit);

an acceptance-transfer act of the vehicle that is humanitarian aid (according to the annex to CMU Resolution No. 584 dated 10.05.2022);

an electronic declaration of the list of goods recognized as humanitarian aid (approved by CMU Resolution No. 953 dated 05.09.2023 or CMU Resolution No. 174 dated 01.03.2022).

After completing the procedure, the vehicle receives license plates and a temporary registration certificate.

"Thus, if a serviceman received both a car and a motorcycle or several vehicles of other categories as humanitarian aid, temporary state registration can only be carried out for one of them. This is a requirement of current legislation," added the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

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