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Fines may be introduced for quad bike and jeep rides in the Carpathians: proposed restrictions

10:33, 21 July 2026 59
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New rules are proposed for jeep enthusiasts: movement only on roads, fines for violations, and exceptions for special services.
Fines may be introduced for quad bike and jeep rides in the Carpathians: proposed restrictions
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Mountain trails, meadows, and forests of the Ukrainian Carpathians are proposed to be protected from uncontrolled use of off-road vehicles. The authors of the new initiative emphasize that increasingly popular trips on quad bikes, enduro motorcycles, buggies, and off-road vehicles harm natural ecosystems, destroy tourist routes, and create additional environmental risks. In this regard, it is proposed to legally prohibit the movement of such vehicles outside public roads and specially designated routes, as well as to introduce liability for violations of these rules.

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Why restrict off-road vehicle movement

The petition to the Cabinet of Ministers No. 41/010358-26ep emphasizes that the Ukrainian Carpathians are a unique natural territory with exceptional ecological, tourist, and cultural value.

The growing popularity of off-road entertainment in the mountains leads to a number of negative consequences, including:

  • soil destruction, slope erosion, and damage to natural trails;
  • destruction of vegetation, including rare and red-listed species;
  • disturbance of wild animals, especially during breeding periods;
  • noise and atmospheric pollution;
  • deterioration of conditions for hiking, cyclists, and family recreation;
  • increased risk of forest fires and other emergencies.

The text emphasizes that the Carpathians are Ukraine’s natural heritage that must be preserved for future generations, and short-term entertainment should not cause long-term harm to nature.

Proposed restrictions

The initiative provides for a legal ban on the movement of off-road vehicles, quad bikes, motorcycles, buggies, and other motorized equipment outside public roads and specially designated routes in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

Specifically, it is proposed to extend these restrictions to:

  • protected natural areas;
  • reserves;
  • national nature parks;
  • meadows;
  • forest areas;
  • mountain trails.

Who is proposed to be exempted

At the same time, the authors propose to allow the movement of such vehicles only for:

  • rescue services;
  • military formations;
  • law enforcement agencies;
  • forest protection;
  • employees of environmental institutions;
  • emergency and municipal services;
  • persons conducting economic activities in accordance with the law and having the necessary permits.

Other proposed changes

In addition to the ban, the initiative provides for:

  • introduction of effective fines and control mechanisms for violations of established rules;
  • creation of specially equipped tracks or training grounds for off-road enthusiasts outside especially valuable natural areas.

The authors call to protect the Ukrainian Carpathians from further destruction and emphasize that preserving nature, clean air, silence, and biodiversity is a shared responsibility of the state and society. They also urge support for the relevant petition and initiation of necessary changes to Ukrainian legislation.

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