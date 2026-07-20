Fines for cosmetics without documents: when sellers can be fined up to 170 thousand UAH

Cosmetics notification will be carried out through the electronic system e-Cosmetics.

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From August 3, 2026, new rules for the circulation of cosmetic products will come into effect in Ukraine. Manufacturers, importers, distributors, and sellers must undergo the notification procedure and bring products into compliance with the requirements of the Technical Regulation. For violations of the new requirements, businesses may face fines ranging from 170 thousand to 340 thousand hryvnias.

New rules are provided by the Technical Regulation on cosmetic products, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Resolution No. 65. The document is developed based on the European Regulation No. 1223/2009 and aims to bring the Ukrainian cosmetics market closer to EU standards.

The transition period is valid until August 3, 2026. After this date, only cosmetics that meet the established requirements can be sold.

The regulation applies not only to creams or decorative cosmetics. The new rules concern shampoos, soaps, toothpastes, perfumes, deodorants, sunscreens, and other products used for body care.

One of the main requirements will be the presence of a responsible person for the cosmetic product. For Ukrainian manufacturers, this is usually the manufacturer, and for imported products — the importer.

At the same time, responsibility may also shift to the seller. This applies in cases where a store or other distributor sells cosmetics under its own trademark, changes the packaging, or repackages the product.

Special attention is paid to the sale of cosmetics through social networks and online platforms. If the activity has signs of a permanent business, the seller may also fall under the new requirements.

Cosmetics notification will be carried out through the electronic system e-Cosmetics. Before submitting information, businesses must prepare the necessary documents, including a technical dossier and a product safety report.

Experts warn that preparation may take from several weeks to several months, depending on the availability of documents and the need for laboratory tests.

After August 3, 2026, selling cosmetics without primary documents may be grounds for a fine of 170 thousand hryvnias. For repeated or multiple violations, the amount may increase to 340 thousand hryvnias for each case.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", after the transition period of the Technical Regulation on cosmetic products ends on August 3, 2026, this market segment may face legal uncertainty due to the lack of separate rules for this sales format. That is why the government is urged to define its legal status and introduce clear requirements for product sales and labeling.

Representatives of the Ukrainian perfumery business, national manufacturers, retail entities, and consumers have appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers with a corresponding initiative.

They propose to legally define the legal status of selling perfumery products in refill format from official certified Ukrainian manufacturers, establish labeling requirements, and introduce separate rules for this sales format.