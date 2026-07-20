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The Draft State Budget for 2027 Must Be Submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Already in September

16:24, 20 July 2026 212
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The Ministry of Finance is working on preparing the state budget for 2027 – the government has defined the next steps.
The Draft State Budget for 2027 Must Be Submitted to the Verkhovna Rada Already in September
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The Ministry of Finance is working on the draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027." The budget process is carried out in accordance with the stages and deadlines defined by the Budget Code.

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Currently, the Ministry of Finance is communicating the maximum expenditure indicators and the provision of loans from the state budget to the main budget managers (MBMs). Along with this, the managers receive relevant instructions for preparing budget requests.

What are the next stages

In August, the Ministry of Finance expects to receive budget requests from the main budget managers and hold discussions with them regarding the planned expenditures.

By September 8, the Ministry of Finance must submit the draft Law of Ukraine "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2027" for consideration by the Cabinet of Ministers.

After approval by the government, the document must be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada no later than September 15.

What stages have already been completed

On June 17, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the Budget Declaration for 2027–2029. This document defines the principles of the state’s budget policy for the next three years and provides for gradual fiscal consolidation on the path to macroeconomic stability and recovery.

The Budget Declaration was submitted for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Also on the same day, the government approved the Medium-Term Plan of Priority Public Investments of the State for 2027–2029, which defines the key directions and volumes of state investments for the next three years.

Based on this plan, the Ministry of Finance received from the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine a Unified Project Portfolio of Public Investments, agreed upon by the Strategic Investment Council, and began forming the draft state budget for 2027.

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