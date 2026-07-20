The Ministry of Justice approved the forms of standard documents created during the activities of a legal entity
The Ministry of Justice has approved sample forms and descriptions of unified forms of standard documents created during the activities of a legal entity.
The list of appendices published includes forms of the charter, regulations, job descriptions, orders, directives, collective agreements, protocols, acts, certificates, and more.
Among them:
Appendix 1 Charter
Appendix 2 Regulations
Appendix 3 Structure of the legal entity
Appendix 4 Staffing schedule
Appendix 5 Regulations on the structural unit
Appendix 6 Job description
Appendix 7 Work instruction
Appendix 8 Collective agreement
Appendix 9 Records management instruction
Appendix 10 File nomenclature
Appendix 11 Joint order (directive) of two legal entities
Appendix 12 Order (directive) on main activities
Appendix 13 Order (directive) on administrative and economic issues
Appendix 14 Extract from the order (directive)
Appendix 15 Order (directive) on employee transfer
Appendix 16 Order (directive) on hiring
Appendix 17 Order (directive) on dismissal
Appendix 18 Order (directive) on reprimand announcement
Appendix 19 Order (directive) on personnel certification
Appendix 20 Order (directive) on encouragement
Appendix 21 Order (directive) on establishing bonuses and allowances
Appendix 22 Order (directive) on granting leave
Appendix 23 Order (directive) on business trips
Appendix 24 Protocol of the general meeting of the labor collective
Appendix 25 Order (directive) on business trips
Appendix 26 Protocol of the commission meeting
Appendix 27 Protocol of the operational meeting with the manager
Appendix 28 Protocol of the structural unit meeting
Appendix 29 Extract from the protocol
Appendix 30 Form of the act drawn up by the commission
Appendix 31 Service certificate
Appendix 32 Biographical certificate
Appendix 33 Report memo
Appendix 34 Explanatory note
Appendix 35 Service memo
Appendix 36 Autobiography
Appendix 37 Characteristic
Appendix 38 Submission for appointment to a position (transfer to another position, encouragement, etc.)
Appendix 39 Citizen’s application for employment
Appendix 40 Employee application
Appendix 41 Vacation schedule
Appendix 42 Official letter.
You can review the forms and descriptions of the unified forms of standard documents created during the activities of a legal entity at the link.
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