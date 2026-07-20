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The Ministry of Justice approved the forms of standard documents created during the activities of a legal entity

17:02, 20 July 2026 116
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New forms of the charter, regulations, job descriptions, orders, directives, collective agreements, protocols, acts, and certificates have been published.
The Ministry of Justice approved the forms of standard documents created during the activities of a legal entity
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The Ministry of Justice has approved sample forms and descriptions of unified forms of standard documents created during the activities of a legal entity. 

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The list of appendices published includes forms of the charter, regulations, job descriptions, orders, directives, collective agreements, protocols, acts, certificates, and more.

Among them:

Appendix 1 Charter

Appendix 2 Regulations

Appendix 3 Structure of the legal entity

Appendix 4 Staffing schedule

Appendix 5 Regulations on the structural unit

Appendix 6 Job description

Appendix 7 Work instruction

Appendix 8 Collective agreement

Appendix 9 Records management instruction

Appendix 10 File nomenclature

Appendix 11 Joint order (directive) of two legal entities

Appendix 12 Order (directive) on main activities

Appendix 13 Order (directive) on administrative and economic issues

Appendix 14 Extract from the order (directive)

Appendix 15 Order (directive) on employee transfer

Appendix 16 Order (directive) on hiring

Appendix 17 Order (directive) on dismissal

Appendix 18 Order (directive) on reprimand announcement

Appendix 19 Order (directive) on personnel certification

Appendix 20 Order (directive) on encouragement

Appendix 21 Order (directive) on establishing bonuses and allowances

Appendix 22 Order (directive) on granting leave

Appendix 23 Order (directive) on business trips

Appendix 24 Protocol of the general meeting of the labor collective

Appendix 25 Order (directive) on business trips

Appendix 26 Protocol of the commission meeting

Appendix 27 Protocol of the operational meeting with the manager

Appendix 28 Protocol of the structural unit meeting

Appendix 29 Extract from the protocol

Appendix 30 Form of the act drawn up by the commission

Appendix 31 Service certificate

Appendix 32 Biographical certificate

Appendix 33 Report memo

Appendix 34 Explanatory note

Appendix 35 Service memo

Appendix 36 Autobiography

Appendix 37 Characteristic

Appendix 38 Submission for appointment to a position (transfer to another position, encouragement, etc.)

Appendix 39 Citizen’s application for employment

Appendix 40 Employee application

Appendix 41 Vacation schedule

Appendix 42 Official letter.

You can review the forms and descriptions of the unified forms of standard documents created during the activities of a legal entity at the link.

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