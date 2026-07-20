Serhiy Koretskyi discussed with von der Leyen the opening of negotiation clusters and strengthening air defense

During their first phone conversation, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and Ursula von der Leyen discussed the opening of negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU, strengthening air defense, and financial support.

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Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi held his first phone conversation in his new position with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during which the parties discussed Ukraine’s European integration, financial support, energy security, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

According to the head of government, Ukraine expects the earliest possible opening of all negotiation clusters in the process of joining the European Union. He also emphasized that the government will continue implementing necessary reforms and fulfilling all obligations within the framework of the European integration process, as well as expressed hope for maintaining EU unity in supporting Ukraine and further advancing accession negotiations.

A separate topic was preparation for the next heating season. The parties discussed attracting additional funding to form the necessary natural gas reserves and restore energy infrastructure, which is constantly targeted by Russian strikes.

Koretskyi noted that the European Union remains Ukraine’s largest financial partner. Under the Ukraine Support Loan program, the country has already received 8.1 billion euros. Ukraine also expects the timely receipt of this year’s next tranches of macro-financial assistance and funding under the Ukraine Facility program, necessary to ensure the country’s financial stability.

During the conversation, they also discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. The Prime Minister appealed to the European Commission to assist in the earliest possible provision of additional interceptors to Ukraine to counter Russian ballistic missiles.

In addition, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation within the framework of a joint anti-ballistic project.

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