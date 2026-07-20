  1. In Ukraine
  2. / In the World

Serhiy Koretskyi discussed with von der Leyen the opening of negotiation clusters and strengthening air defense

16:10, 20 July 2026 173
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
During their first phone conversation, Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi and Ursula von der Leyen discussed the opening of negotiation clusters regarding Ukraine's accession to the EU, strengthening air defense, and financial support.
Serhiy Koretskyi discussed with von der Leyen the opening of negotiation clusters and strengthening air defense
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi held his first phone conversation in his new position with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during which the parties discussed Ukraine’s European integration, financial support, energy security, and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the head of government, Ukraine expects the earliest possible opening of all negotiation clusters in the process of joining the European Union. He also emphasized that the government will continue implementing necessary reforms and fulfilling all obligations within the framework of the European integration process, as well as expressed hope for maintaining EU unity in supporting Ukraine and further advancing accession negotiations.

A separate topic was preparation for the next heating season. The parties discussed attracting additional funding to form the necessary natural gas reserves and restore energy infrastructure, which is constantly targeted by Russian strikes.

Koretskyi noted that the European Union remains Ukraine’s largest financial partner. Under the Ukraine Support Loan program, the country has already received 8.1 billion euros. Ukraine also expects the timely receipt of this year’s next tranches of macro-financial assistance and funding under the Ukraine Facility program, necessary to ensure the country’s financial stability.

During the conversation, they also discussed increasing sanctions pressure on Russia and strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. The Prime Minister appealed to the European Commission to assist in the earliest possible provision of additional interceptors to Ukraine to counter Russian ballistic missiles.

In addition, the parties agreed to intensify cooperation within the framework of a joint anti-ballistic project.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Popular news

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

The Supreme Court allowed claiming compensation if the inheritance can no longer be redistributed

12:03, 19 July 2026 9k
Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

Jehovah's Witness refused mobilization because his faith prohibits him from carrying weapons: court sentenced to 3 years imprisonment

13:33, 19 July 2026 7k
Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

Pension Increases: Which Pensioners Will Receive Back Payments for Previous Months

15:33, 18 July 2026 14k
It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

It was freezing outside, but the Drager showed +11: the driver won an appeal in a case of 'drunk' driving

12:39, 19 July 2026 8k
A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

A camera filming neighbors and the street can lead to a fine of 300 thousand hryvnias: when video surveillance violates the law

16:15, 19 July 2026 5k
Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

Disability group membership does not automatically grant the right to care: the commissions that replaced MSEC test people for their ability to survive independently

10:00, 18 July 2026 27k

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

A psychiatric diagnosis alone is not enough: in which cases the court recognizes a person as legally incapable

Recognition of a person as legally incapable is one of the most serious court decisions in civil law, as after it the person effectively loses the ability to independently manage their property, enter into contracts, and make legally significant decisions.

NBU Identified 16 Signs of Suspicious Transactions: Which Card Payments May Fall Under Financial Monitoring

The NBU proposes to introduce new rules for monitoring payment transactions: the draft regulation obliges banks and payment institutions to implement client behavior analysis systems for timely detection of suspicious transactions.

Sponsor Seeks to Recover 2.5 Million UAH from Hockey Club Due to Delay of Championship: The Supreme Court Sends Case for Retrial.

Because the Ukrainian Hockey Championship did not start on time, the sponsor had the opportunity to reclaim 2.5 million hryvnias of the advance payment. The Supreme Court did not support the decision to recover 9.5 million UAH from the company in favour of the hockey club.

Your Account Might Have Been Compromised: Key Evidence to Preserve for Court and Police

Unauthorized access to an account can lead not only to loss of control over the profile but also to fraud.

The Wife of the Deceased Soldier Registered Another Child Under His Name: The Soldier's Mother Challenged the Paternity Record in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court confirmed that the mother of the deceased man has the right to challenge his paternity if it is proven that during his lifetime he was unaware of being listed as the father on the child's birth record.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]