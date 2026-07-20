In Kharkiv region, a 4-year-old boy fell into a well: the child was hospitalized

The child was hospitalized with hypothermia and bruises.

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In the city of Valky, Bohodukhiv district, Kharkiv region, a 4-year-old boy fell into a yard well. The child was rescued by emergency responders and then hospitalized with hypothermia and bruises. This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES). The incident occurred on July 20. Rescuers and police arrived at the scene, who used a rope and special equipment to pull the boy out of the well and handed him over to medical personnel. After first aid was provided, the child was taken to the hospital. Later, an emergency medical team arrived to transport the boy to one of the medical facilities in Kharkiv. The SES urged parents not to leave children unattended even for a short time, and to ensure that wells, manholes, and other potentially dangerous objects are securely closed. Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua, Google News SUD.UA, as well as our VIBER and WhatsApp, Facebook page, and Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.