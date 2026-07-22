Where in Europe Are the Most Pickpockets — A Ranking for Tourists

The Trevi Fountain was named the most dangerous place in the study.

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Italy became the leader among European countries in the number of mentions of pickpocketing in tourist reviews. Travelers most often reported such incidents near popular landmarks in Rome, Milan, and Florence.

Researchers examined comments about the five most popular tourist locations in various European countries and counted how often pickpocketing was mentioned.

Italy took first place. The analysis included reviews about the Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and Pantheon in Rome, the Milan Cathedral, and the Uffizi Gallery in Florence.

The most mentions of possible thefts were recorded in reviews about the Trevi Fountain. Due to the large crowds of tourists, visitors are advised to carefully watch their bags, wallets, and mobile phones.

France ranked second in the rating, and Spain third. Among the locations where tourists most often mentioned pickpockets, researchers highlighted the area around the Eiffel Tower in Paris and La Rambla boulevard in Barcelona.

At the same time, the authors of the study emphasize that the ranking is based solely on the number of mentions of pickpocketing in tourist reviews, not on official crime statistics. This does not mean that trips to these countries should be avoided, but in places with large crowds, tourists are advised to be attentive and closely monitor their personal belongings.

As previously reported by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", when planning a vacation or tourist trip, it is important not only to choose a route but also to carefully familiarize yourself with the terms of tourist services. This was emphasized by the State Consumer Service, reminding that consumers have the right to safe and quality services, as well as to receive reliable information about them.