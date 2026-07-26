In Kyiv region, a driver hit a young moose and fled the scene

Currently, veterinarians are assessing her condition and determining further actions.

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On Sunday, July 26, in the settlement of Markhalivka in Kyiv region, a young moose was hit. This was reported by local residents on social networks.

Eyewitnesses claim that the driver who hit the animal left the scene of the accident and did not even stop.

Currently, animal protection activists and veterinarians have arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the injured moose.

Photo from social networks

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