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Removed from military registration: does this mean that the TCC will no longer summon

16:55, 26 July 2026 177
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The mere fact of removal from military registration does not exclude a summons to the TCC, but it does not mean re-registration.
Removed from military registration: does this mean that the TCC will no longer summon
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Citizens who have been removed from military registration due to health reasons often worry whether they can be re-registered or summoned again to the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

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If a person has already been officially removed from military registration in accordance with the law and this is reflected in the documents, reinstatement of such registration is not allowed. At the same time, the very fact of removal does not mean that the person cannot be invited to the TCC at all — however, such a summons should not be related to reinstatement on military registration.

When a citizen is removed from military registration

In Ukraine, military registration is terminated after a citizen reaches the age of 60. After that, the person must be removed from military registration.

At the same time, the legislation provides other grounds for removal. One of them is the health condition of the conscript or draftee.

In this case, age does not matter. The decision to remove from military registration is made based on the conclusion of the military medical commission.

Can they be reinstated on military registration

Lawyers note that if a citizen has been removed from military registration, and not temporarily taken off it, re-registration is not provided for.

It is also noted that information about removal should be reflected in the "Reserve+" application. Specialists recommend printing out the electronic military registration document with the corresponding mark and carrying it with you.

Can they be summoned to the TCC

At the same time, a summons to the Territorial Recruitment Center is possible even after removal from military registration.

According to lawyers, such a summons by itself does not mean that the person is intended to be re-registered. They emphasize that the issue of reinstatement in such a situation should not arise if the citizen was officially removed in accordance with the established procedure.

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