A car exploded while driving in Odesa: one dead and one injured

The car explosion occurred in the evening on Nebesna Sotnya Avenue.

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On Tuesday, July 28, a car exploded while driving in Odesa, the driver died on the spot. This was reported by the Odesa region police.

“According to preliminary information from law enforcement, the explosion occurred while the car was moving. The driver of the crossover died on the spot, and his female passenger was injured. She was hospitalized,” the statement said.

The car explosion happened in the evening on Nebesna Sotnya Avenue near the corner of Yaroslav Mudry Avenue.

An investigative-operational group of the territorial police unit, forensic experts, and explosive technicians arrived at the scene. The legal qualification of the incident will be provided by the police after all circumstances are clarified.

Currently, traffic is complicated on the specified section of the road in Odesa. Drivers are asked to take this information into account when choosing their route.

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