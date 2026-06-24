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Gone to rest on the Dniester and disappeared: a teenager's body found in Prykarpattia

07:54, 24 June 2026
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In Ivano-Frankivsk region, after nearly a day of searching, rescuers found the body of a 13-year-old boy in the Dniester River, who disappeared while having a rest near the water.
Gone to rest on the Dniester and disappeared: a teenager's body found in Prykarpattia
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Searches for a 13-year-old boy who disappeared while resting near the Dniester in Ivano-Frankivsk region have ended. After nearly a day of search efforts, rescuers found his body in the river.

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According to the regional departments of the State Emergency Service and police, the child went missing on June 22. Around 3:00 PM, the boy stopped contacting his family. According to the family, that day he was on the bank of the Dniester with a peer.

Law enforcement officers, rescuers, and local residents were involved in the search. Seven search groups were created, which inspected about four kilometers of the shoreline downstream. The operation also used six units of equipment and involved 19 State Emergency Service employees, including divers.

Rescuers on a catamaran examined over 7 kilometers of the Dniester water area and about 6,000 square meters of the riverbed at the likely place of the teenager's disappearance. Additionally, a drone was used in the search.

During the search operation, psychologists from the State Emergency Service provided support to nine family members and close relatives of the missing boy.

On June 23 at 2:14 PM, the child's body was found in the water. Rescuers raised it to the surface and handed it over to the police.

Law enforcement opened a criminal case regarding the teenager's death. The final cause of death will be determined based on the results of a forensic medical examination.

The police reminded parents about the need for increased supervision of children during summer vacations and urged not to leave them unattended near water bodies, as well as to explain the rules of safe behavior on the water.

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