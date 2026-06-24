Reserve+ temporarily suspended accepting applications for disability deferment: what you need to know

Reserve+ has temporarily suspended some services for people with disabilities.

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The function to submit an application for deferment on the grounds of disability and to update the relevant data online is currently unavailable. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Thus, in the Reserve+ app, the operation of certain services requiring confirmation of disability data through other state information systems has been temporarily suspended.

As explained by the ministry, the restrictions were introduced to avoid errors during application processing due to incorrect operation of social sector registries.

The following services may be temporarily unavailable:

submission of an application for deferment from mobilization on the grounds of disability;

updating disability data online;

verification of relevant information by operators of territorial recruitment and social support centers.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that technical restrictions do not affect already issued deferments and do not cancel citizens' rights to receive them if there are legal grounds.

After the restoration of stable data exchange between registries, all services will become available again in Reserve+. Users will be additionally notified about the resumption of services.

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