A tourist bus traveling from Kyiv to Bulgaria overturned in Khmelnytskyi region – 54 passengers were on board

According to preliminary data, the driver lost control on the H-03 highway, and after veering into a ditch, the vehicle overturned.

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In Kamianetskyi district, law enforcement officers are working at the scene of a road traffic accident involving a tourist bus. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi region police.

The accident occurred around 4:40 PM on the H-03 highway near Shatava village in the Makivska community.

According to preliminary data, the 46-year-old driver of the tourist bus, which was operating the route "Kyiv – Burgas (Bulgaria)", lost control, after which the vehicle went into a ditch and overturned.

There were 54 passengers and a relief driver on board the bus. The number of people injured is currently being determined.

Police officers and rescuers continue to work at the scene.

As reported by the police, opening a criminal case under Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is currently being considered.

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