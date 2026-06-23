The government reallocated 220 million UAH for the needs of the Defense Forces — funds directed to the National Guard, Ministry of Defense and Defence Intelligence

Funding was redirected from unused expenditures of the NEURC to key defense areas.

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The government additionally allocated 220 million UAH for the needs of the Defense Forces. These are funds that remained unused in the state budget expenditures intended for financing the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission. This was reported by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the government decision, the distribution of funds took place as follows:

100 million UAH allocated for the training of personnel of the National Guard;

70 million UAH — to the Ministry of Defense for development, procurement, modernization, and repair of armaments;

50 million UAH — for the activities of the Defence Intelligence.

The government emphasizes that financing the defense sector remains an unconditional priority. In this regard, funds saved from other budget programs are directed in the prescribed manner to strengthen the security and defensibility of Ukraine.

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