The High Council of Justice did not consider the complaint of judge Dmytro Kryvenko, who was punished for obscene language on YouTube

The consideration of the complaint of a judge from Vinnytsia region, known for provocative videos on YouTube, was postponed.

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The High Council of Justice postponed the consideration of the disciplinary complaint against judge Dmytro Kryvenko of the Lypovets District Court of Vinnytsia region regarding the decision of the First Disciplinary Chamber of the HCJ dated October 20, 2025.

The essence of the disciplinary case

Judge Dmytro Kryvenko runs his own YouTube channel called "Dmytro Lypovetskyi." The First Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Justice found that the judge's manner of speech and the content of his videos and social media posts undermine the authority of justice and trust in the judiciary branch.

In particular, in his posts and videos, Judge Kryvenko allowed:

obscene language and offensive statements regarding anti-corruption bodies, media, public activists, legislative and executive authorities;

homophobic remarks, vulgar comparisons, and degrading characterizations;

discrediting the activities of the Public Integrity Council, the High Qualification Commission of Judges, the High Council of Justice, military personnel, volunteers, and journalists.

The videos and posts became accessible to an unlimited audience. At the same time, the judge repeatedly emphasized his status as a judge in the videos, which led to the spread of his statements and their association with the entire judiciary institution.

The First Disciplinary Chamber of the HCJ concluded that Judge Dmytro Kryvenko committed a disciplinary offense under paragraph 3 of part one of Article 106 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges" (behavior that discredits the title of judge and undermines the authority of justice).

As a result of the consideration, the chamber applied a disciplinary sanction to the judge in the form of a reprimand with deprivation of the right to receive bonuses to the judge's salary for one month.

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