How a Civilian Can Sign a Motivational Contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Entry Stages and Required Documents

The process includes job search, interview, medical commission, document processing, and mandatory pre-service training.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In June, a two-year experimental project started, promising completely new conditions of military service: from assault contracts lasting 10 months to payments of nearly half a million hryvnias. So, how can a civilian sign a motivational contract – as explained by the Ministry of Defense, the process of signing a motivational contract for civilians who decide to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine includes choosing a position, an interview, selection, document processing, medical commission, and undergoing training before starting service.

Choosing a Vacancy in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The first step is to search for and select a position that matches the candidate's skills and experience. This can be done through the Unified Vacancy Portal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the "Reserve+" app, contacting the Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center or directly the military unit, as well as through job search platforms.

After submitting an application, a recruiter or unit representative contacts the candidate.

Interview with the Military Unit

The next stage is an interview with the recruiter or unit representative. During it, job responsibilities, place of service, service conditions, rotations, training opportunities, and expectations from the candidate are discussed.

A professional and psychological selection is also conducted. The number and topics of questions are not limited – the more clarifications, the more precisely the service conditions are defined.

Recommendation Letter and Referral to Medical Commission

If the candidate fits the position, the military unit issues a consent or recommendation letter. It confirms the readiness to accept the person for a specific position.

With this document, the candidate applies to the Armed Forces Recruitment Center or Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center for personal file processing and referral to the military medical commission (MMC). In some cases, additional checks may be conducted.

Documents for Processing

Before contacting the recruitment center or Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, it is necessary to prepare:

a copy of the passport or ID card and tax identification number;

a certificate of no criminal record or its clearance;

an autobiography (typed and handwritten);

copies of education documents;

a certificate of family composition and place of registration or residence;

a certificate of employment or extract from the Unified State Register;

a reference from the workplace or educational institution (if available);

a military ID or draft card (if registered);

two photographs sized 9×12 cm.

Signing the Contract and Preparation

After passing the medical commission and necessary checks, the final service conditions are agreed upon: position, military unit, and arrival date.

Then the contract is signed. If necessary, the candidate is sent for basic general military training (51 days), specialized training by specialty (from 14 days), and an adaptation course in the military unit (14 days).

After completing the training, the serviceman arrives at the unit and begins service in the assigned position.

Earlier, the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" described the service terms, payments, and bonuses up to 1 million hryvnias under the new combat contracts in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp pages, Facebook Facebook and Instagram Instagram to stay updated on the most important events.