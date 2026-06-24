  1. In Ukraine

In Lviv region, a 17-year-old girl died under the wheels of a quad bike – the rental provider was suspected

08:28, 24 June 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
Law enforcement officers established that the equipment had technical defects and was used without registration.
In Lviv region, a 17-year-old girl died under the wheels of a quad bike – the rental provider was suspected
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

In Lviv region, law enforcement officers have notified the organizer of the quad bike rental about suspicion, during the use of which a 17-year-old girl died. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to the investigation, a resident of Kryvyi Rih, who temporarily resides in Lviv, rented out quad bikes in a technically faulty condition. In mid-April of this year, this led to the death of a minor resident of Vynnyky.

On the day of the tragedy, the girl's mother rented all-terrain vehicles for a trip through the forest area near the village of Vynnychky in the Davydiv community together with her 17-year-old daughter. Also, a minor acquaintance of the rental provider acted as an "instructor."

It was established that none of the three persons driving the vehicles had a driver's license of the appropriate category or skills to operate such equipment.

While driving, the minor driver lost control, went off the road, after which the quad bike overturned. The girl died at the scene from the injuries sustained.

Forensic experts determined that all quad bikes had lighting system defects. In addition, the vehicle used by the deceased's mother had faulty brakes.

It was also established that none of the quad bikes were registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. According to the investigation, the rental provider knowingly handed over equipment that did not meet safety requirements.

The Kryvyi Rih resident was notified of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules and regulations, which led to the death of a minor (Article 287 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

Digest of Judicial Practice After the Abolition of the Commercial Code: How Commercial Law Changes in 2026

We analyze why it is impossible to recover a fine from the representative office of a foreign company and what time limit applies to the period for imposing penalty sanctions.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court departed from the 2016 position as for Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code: sincere repentance is not enough

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court clarified that for the application of special sentencing rules provided by Article 69-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, sincere repentance and admission of guilt alone are insufficient.

Does the Prosecutor General Competition Comply with the Constitution: The Proposed Model Has No Analogues in Most EU Countries

Analysis of European practice proves that regardless of the chosen model for appointing the Prosecutor General, the determining factor of its effectiveness is the presence of reliable procedural guarantees protecting against political influence.

EU Experts Will Protect Diia and State Registers: Ukraine Gained Access to Cyber Reserve

In the event of large-scale cyberattacks, Ukraine will be able to call on European response teams to protect and restore critical digital systems.

The procedure for military personnel to be discharged due to caring for relatives has been simplified: what the Ministry of Defense order changed

The mechanism provides for verification periods of up to 24 days, the composition of commissions in territorial recruitment and social support centers, as well as two ways to submit an application — through the military unit or directly to the TRSSC.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]