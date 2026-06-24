In Lviv region, a 17-year-old girl died under the wheels of a quad bike – the rental provider was suspected

Law enforcement officers established that the equipment had technical defects and was used without registration.

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In Lviv region, law enforcement officers have notified the organizer of the quad bike rental about suspicion, during the use of which a 17-year-old girl died. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, a resident of Kryvyi Rih, who temporarily resides in Lviv, rented out quad bikes in a technically faulty condition. In mid-April of this year, this led to the death of a minor resident of Vynnyky.

On the day of the tragedy, the girl's mother rented all-terrain vehicles for a trip through the forest area near the village of Vynnychky in the Davydiv community together with her 17-year-old daughter. Also, a minor acquaintance of the rental provider acted as an "instructor."

It was established that none of the three persons driving the vehicles had a driver's license of the appropriate category or skills to operate such equipment.

While driving, the minor driver lost control, went off the road, after which the quad bike overturned. The girl died at the scene from the injuries sustained.

Forensic experts determined that all quad bikes had lighting system defects. In addition, the vehicle used by the deceased's mother had faulty brakes.

It was also established that none of the quad bikes were registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. According to the investigation, the rental provider knowingly handed over equipment that did not meet safety requirements.

The Kryvyi Rih resident was notified of suspicion of violating traffic safety rules and regulations, which led to the death of a minor (Article 287 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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