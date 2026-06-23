NGU servicemen with AWOL cases can return to service through Army+ under a new program

A new mechanism for NGU servicemen to return to service has been launched until September 20.

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Servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine who had cases of unauthorized absence from their unit (AWOL) recorded before June 12, 2026, have been given the opportunity to return to military service under a new program.

This return to service is without a reserve battalion, with the possibility to choose a unit from a specified list, receive support from the contact center at all stages, and restore monetary and other types of support.

To do this, a report must be submitted in Army+ by September 20, 2026.

In the application, it is necessary to:

choose a new NGU military unit;

indicate the desired service direction;

add a recommendation letter;

attach a document confirming service in the NGU.

The report is reviewed within 4 days. If approved, within the next 3 days an order from the NGU Commander for transfer is prepared. You should proceed to the new unit only after notification in Army+ about the readiness of the order. After that, you must arrive at the chosen unit within 2 days.

After the report is approved, the status "On the way" will appear in Army+. It confirms that the serviceman is voluntarily returning to service. In the new unit, they are enrolled in the personnel and all types of support are restored.

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