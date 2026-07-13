How to Contact the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv: Current Phone Numbers
The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has published an up-to-date list of official phone numbers of structural units, court administration leadership, and judges for the convenience of citizens and participants in court proceedings.
The court noted that during power outages, all landline phones temporarily do not work.
In particular, the Department of Document Flow, Control, and Handling of Citizens' Appeals (the registry), which accepts documents, can be contacted at (044) 298-50-22 and (044) 298-50-23.
The Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Cases operates at (044) 298-50-27, the Department of Organizational Support for Civil and Administrative Cases at (044) 298-50-24, and the Department of Organizational Support for Administrative Offense Cases at (044) 298-50-25 and (044) 298-59-82.
The court archive can be reached at (044) 298-50-26.
The phone number of the court administration head, who also serves as the press secretary, is (044) 298-59-80; the deputy head of administration can be reached at (044) 298-59-90; and the Department of Human Resources and Personnel Management at (044) 298-59-81.
The court also published contact phone numbers for individual judges' sectors. In particular, the sector of the court chairwoman Inna Pyatnychuk operates at (044) 298-59-79.
Phone Numbers of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv
|
Name of Structural Unit
|
Office Number
|
Phone Number
|
Department of Document Flow, Control, and Handling of Citizens' Appeals (Registry) (document acceptance)
|
101
|
(044) 298-50-22
(044) 298-50-23
|
Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Cases
|
201
|
(044) 298-50-27
|
Department of Organizational Support for Civil and Administrative Cases
|
102
|
(044) 298-50-24
|
Department of Organizational Support for Cases of Administrative Offenses
|
103
|
(044) 298-50-25
(044) 298-59-82
|
Archive
|
104
|
(044) 298-50-26
|
Head of Court Administration, Acting Press Secretary
|219
|
(044) 298-59-80
|
Deputy Head of Court Administration
|216
|
(044) 298-59-90
|
Department of Human Resources and Personnel Management
|216
|
(044) 298-59-81
|
Conducting Court Sessions via VIDEOCONFERENCE on behalf of other courts
|
-
|
Judge's Full Name
|
Office Number
|
Judge's Sector Phone Number
|
PYATNYCHUK Inna Vitaliivna (Court Chairwoman)
|213
|
(044) 298-59-79
|
ZHURYBEDA Oleksandr Mykolayovych (Deputy Court Chair)
|207
|
(044) 298-50-32
|
BABYCH Nina Dmytrivna
|301
|
(044) 298-50-36
|
BANDURA Ivan Stepanovych
|405
|
(044) 298-50-45
|
BORDENIUK Volodymyr Vasylovych
|206
|
not available
|
VASYLIEVA Kateryna Oleksandrivna
|501
|
(044) 298-50-47
|
VOYTENKO Yuliia Viktorivna
|403
|(044) 298-50-42
|
HORBENKO Nataliya Oleksandrivna
|202
|
(044) 298-50-29
|
DYACHUK Serhii Ivanovych
|603
|
(044) 298-50-56
|
ZHMUD Viktoriia Oleksiivna
|401
|
(044) 298-50-41
|
ZAYETS Taras Oleksandrovych
|
not available
|
YEROSOVA (MYKOLAYETS) Ivanna Yuriyivna
|707
|
(044) 298-50-63
|
KLYUCHNYK Andrii Stepanovych
|304
|
(044) 298-50-39
|
KOVAL Oksana Andriivna
|712
|
(044) 298-50-68
|
KOSYK Liudmyla Hryhorivna
|702
|
(044) 298-50-61
|
KRAVETS Vira Mykhailivna
|303
|
(044) 298-50-59
|
KRAVCHENKO Yurii Viktorovych
|222
|
-
|
MAKARENKO Volodymyr Vyacheslavovych
|224
|
not available
|
MORDVINOV Andrii Oleksandrovych
|220
|
-
|
NOVYK Valentyna Petrivna
|710
|
(044) 298-50-66
|
OZDOBA Maryna Oleksiivna
|220
|
(044) 298-59-86
|
PETRENKO Nataliya Oleksiivna
|708
|
(044) 298-50-65
|
POPLAVSKA Oksana Valeriivna
|501
|
(044) 298-50-48
|
PROSKURNIA Oleh Ivanovych
|221
|
-
|
SENKO Mykola Fedorovych
|210
|
(044) 298-59-76
|
TVERDOHLIB Yuliia Oleksandrivna
|204
|
(044) 298-50-30
|
ULYANOVSKA Oksana Vasylivna
|605
|
(044) 298-50-37
|
SHUM Larysa Mykolaivna
|505
|
(044) 298-50-54
|
YASELSKYI Anatolii Mykhailovych
|703
|
(044) 298-50-51
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