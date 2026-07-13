How to Contact the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv: Current Phone Numbers

The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has published an up-to-date list of official phone numbers of structural units, court administration leadership, and judges for the convenience of citizens and participants in court proceedings.

The court noted that during power outages, all landline phones temporarily do not work.

In particular, the Department of Document Flow, Control, and Handling of Citizens' Appeals (the registry), which accepts documents, can be contacted at (044) 298-50-22 and (044) 298-50-23.

The Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Cases operates at (044) 298-50-27, the Department of Organizational Support for Civil and Administrative Cases at (044) 298-50-24, and the Department of Organizational Support for Administrative Offense Cases at (044) 298-50-25 and (044) 298-59-82.

The court archive can be reached at (044) 298-50-26.

The phone number of the court administration head, who also serves as the press secretary, is (044) 298-59-80; the deputy head of administration can be reached at (044) 298-59-90; and the Department of Human Resources and Personnel Management at (044) 298-59-81.

The court also published contact phone numbers for individual judges' sectors. In particular, the sector of the court chairwoman Inna Pyatnychuk operates at (044) 298-59-79.

Phone Numbers of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv

Name of Structural Unit Office Number Phone Number Department of Document Flow, Control, and Handling of Citizens' Appeals (Registry) (document acceptance) 101 (044) 298-50-22 (044) 298-50-23 Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Cases 201 (044) 298-50-27 Department of Organizational Support for Civil and Administrative Cases 102 (044) 298-50-24 Department of Organizational Support for Cases of Administrative Offenses 103 (044) 298-50-25 (044) 298-59-82 Archive 104 (044) 298-50-26 Head of Court Administration, Acting Press Secretary 219 (044) 298-59-80 Deputy Head of Court Administration 216 (044) 298-59-90 Department of Human Resources and Personnel Management 216 (044) 298-59-81 Conducting Court Sessions via VIDEOCONFERENCE on behalf of other courts -

Judge's Full Name Office Number Judge's Sector Phone Number PYATNYCHUK Inna Vitaliivna (Court Chairwoman) 213 (044) 298-59-79 ZHURYBEDA Oleksandr Mykolayovych (Deputy Court Chair) 207 (044) 298-50-32 BABYCH Nina Dmytrivna 301 (044) 298-50-36 BANDURA Ivan Stepanovych 405 (044) 298-50-45 BORDENIUK Volodymyr Vasylovych 206 not available VASYLIEVA Kateryna Oleksandrivna 501 (044) 298-50-47 VOYTENKO Yuliia Viktorivna 403 (044) 298-50-42 HORBENKO Nataliya Oleksandrivna 202 (044) 298-50-29 DYACHUK Serhii Ivanovych 603 (044) 298-50-56 ZHMUD Viktoriia Oleksiivna 401 (044) 298-50-41 ZAYETS Taras Oleksandrovych not available YEROSOVA (MYKOLAYETS) Ivanna Yuriyivna 707 (044) 298-50-63 KLYUCHNYK Andrii Stepanovych 304 (044) 298-50-39 KOVAL Oksana Andriivna 712 (044) 298-50-68 KOSYK Liudmyla Hryhorivna 702 (044) 298-50-61 KRAVETS Vira Mykhailivna 303 (044) 298-50-59 KRAVCHENKO Yurii Viktorovych 222 - MAKARENKO Volodymyr Vyacheslavovych 224 not available MORDVINOV Andrii Oleksandrovych 220 - NOVYK Valentyna Petrivna 710 (044) 298-50-66 OZDOBA Maryna Oleksiivna 220 (044) 298-59-86 PETRENKO Nataliya Oleksiivna 708 (044) 298-50-65 POPLAVSKA Oksana Valeriivna 501 (044) 298-50-48 PROSKURNIA Oleh Ivanovych 221 - SENKO Mykola Fedorovych 210 (044) 298-59-76 TVERDOHLIB Yuliia Oleksandrivna 204 (044) 298-50-30 ULYANOVSKA Oksana Vasylivna 605 (044) 298-50-37 SHUM Larysa Mykolaivna 505 (044) 298-50-54 YASELSKYI Anatolii Mykhailovych 703 (044) 298-50-51