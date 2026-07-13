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How to Contact the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv: Current Phone Numbers

18:00, 13 July 2026
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The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has published the current official phone numbers.
How to Contact the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv: Current Phone Numbers
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The Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv has published an up-to-date list of official phone numbers of structural units, court administration leadership, and judges for the convenience of citizens and participants in court proceedings.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The court noted that during power outages, all landline phones temporarily do not work.

In particular, the Department of Document Flow, Control, and Handling of Citizens' Appeals (the registry), which accepts documents, can be contacted at (044) 298-50-22 and (044) 298-50-23.

The Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Cases operates at (044) 298-50-27, the Department of Organizational Support for Civil and Administrative Cases at (044) 298-50-24, and the Department of Organizational Support for Administrative Offense Cases at (044) 298-50-25 and (044) 298-59-82.

The court archive can be reached at (044) 298-50-26.

The phone number of the court administration head, who also serves as the press secretary, is (044) 298-59-80; the deputy head of administration can be reached at (044) 298-59-90; and the Department of Human Resources and Personnel Management at (044) 298-59-81.

The court also published contact phone numbers for individual judges' sectors. In particular, the sector of the court chairwoman Inna Pyatnychuk operates at (044) 298-59-79.

Phone Numbers of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv

Name of Structural Unit 

Office Number

Phone Number

Department of Document Flow, Control, and Handling of Citizens' Appeals (Registry) (document acceptance)

101

(044) 298-50-22

(044) 298-50-23

Department of Organizational Support for Criminal Cases

201

(044) 298-50-27

Department of Organizational Support for Civil and Administrative Cases

102

(044) 298-50-24

Department of Organizational Support for Cases of Administrative Offenses

103

(044) 298-50-25

(044) 298-59-82

Archive

104

(044) 298-50-26

Head of Court Administration, Acting Press Secretary

 219

(044) 298-59-80

Deputy Head of Court Administration

 216

(044) 298-59-90

Department of Human Resources and Personnel Management

 216

(044) 298-59-81

Conducting Court Sessions via VIDEOCONFERENCE on behalf of other courts

  

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Judge's Full Name

Office Number

Judge's Sector Phone Number

PYATNYCHUK Inna Vitaliivna (Court Chairwoman)

 213

(044) 298-59-79

ZHURYBEDA Oleksandr Mykolayovych (Deputy Court Chair)

 207

(044) 298-50-32

BABYCH Nina Dmytrivna

 301

(044) 298-50-36

BANDURA Ivan Stepanovych

 405

(044) 298-50-45

BORDENIUK Volodymyr Vasylovych

 206

not available

VASYLIEVA Kateryna Oleksandrivna

 501

(044) 298-50-47

VOYTENKO Yuliia Viktorivna

 403 (044) 298-50-42

HORBENKO Nataliya Oleksandrivna

 202

(044) 298-50-29

DYACHUK Serhii Ivanovych

 603

(044) 298-50-56

ZHMUD Viktoriia Oleksiivna

 401

(044) 298-50-41

ZAYETS Taras Oleksandrovych

  

not available

YEROSOVA (MYKOLAYETS) Ivanna Yuriyivna

 707

(044) 298-50-63

KLYUCHNYK Andrii Stepanovych

 304

(044) 298-50-39

KOVAL Oksana Andriivna

 712

(044) 298-50-68

KOSYK Liudmyla Hryhorivna

 702

(044) 298-50-61

KRAVETS Vira Mykhailivna

 303

(044) 298-50-59

KRAVCHENKO Yurii Viktorovych

 222

-

MAKARENKO Volodymyr Vyacheslavovych

 224

not available

MORDVINOV Andrii Oleksandrovych

 220

-

NOVYK Valentyna Petrivna

 710

(044) 298-50-66

OZDOBA Maryna Oleksiivna

 220

(044) 298-59-86

PETRENKO Nataliya Oleksiivna

 708

(044) 298-50-65

POPLAVSKA Oksana Valeriivna

 501

(044) 298-50-48

PROSKURNIA Oleh Ivanovych

 221

-

SENKO Mykola Fedorovych

 210

(044) 298-59-76

TVERDOHLIB Yuliia Oleksandrivna

 204

(044) 298-50-30

ULYANOVSKA Oksana Vasylivna

 605

(044) 298-50-37

SHUM Larysa Mykolaivna

 505

(044) 298-50-54

YASELSKYI Anatolii Mykhailovych

 703

(044) 298-50-51

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