Almost 800 Entrepreneurs Have Been Added to the AMC's Blacklist: Who Is Included and What It Means

Entrepreneurs caught colluding during public procurement are added to the AMC's blacklist.

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More and more individual entrepreneurs are losing the opportunity to participate in public procurement due to decisions by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine regarding collusion in tenders. In recent years, the number of such cases has significantly increased, and overall, nearly 800 individual entrepreneurs are already on the so-called AMC blacklist. The highest number of offenders are registered in the Lviv region, while the most common field of their activity is wholesale trade.

Almost 800 individual entrepreneurs are on the AMC blacklist

As of the end of June 2026, there are 797 individual entrepreneurs on the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine's blacklist, according to Opendatabot. According to the Consolidated Data on Distortion of Tender Results, they make up 30% of all businesses included in this list.

Entrepreneurs who have been found guilty by the Antimonopoly Committee of anti-competitive coordinated actions during participation in public procurement are added to the blacklist.

This concerns cases where several tender participants only create the appearance of competition but actually agree in advance on the tender results and determine the future winner. Due to such collusion, the state may overpay for goods, works, or services, and honest participants lose the chance to win procurement fairly.

Consequences of being added to the blacklist

Inclusion in the AMC blacklist has practical consequences for entrepreneurs.

For three years after the Antimonopoly Committee's decision, such individual entrepreneurs may be suspended from participating in public procurement. That is why customers regularly check this list before selecting the tender winner.

You can check whether an individual entrepreneur is on the AMC blacklist through the Opendatabot service.

The number of offending entrepreneurs grows every year

Statistics show a steady increase in the number of entrepreneurs found guilty of collusion during public procurement.

While in 2024 the Antimonopoly Committee made 242 decisions regarding individual entrepreneurs, in 2025 their number rose to 306. This is the highest figure in the last ten years.

Since the beginning of 2026 alone, the list has already been supplemented by another 186 entrepreneurs whom the Committee recognized as participants in anti-competitive coordinated actions.

Regions with the most individual entrepreneurs on the blacklist

The largest number of entrepreneurs on the AMC blacklist are registered in the Lviv region — 95 individual entrepreneurs, which accounts for almost 12% of their total number.

Next in number are:

Dnipropetrovsk region — 81 individual entrepreneurs;

Kyiv city — 78;

Vinnytsia region — 52;

Ivano-Frankivsk region — 39.

Fields in which offending entrepreneurs operate

Most often, entrepreneurs engaged in wholesale trade end up on the AMC blacklist. There are 231 of them, or 29% of the total number.

Another 139 entrepreneurs, or 17.4%, work in retail trade.

Additionally, among the entrepreneurs on the blacklist are 47 representatives of the catering sector (5.9%), 33 entrepreneurs performing specialized construction works (4.1%), 32 engaged in building construction (4%), 24 each working in wood processing and construction of structures (3% each), 21 in land transport (2.6%), and 20 in trade and repair of motor vehicles (2.5%).

Another 226 individual entrepreneurs, or 28.4% of the total, work in other sectors of economic activity.

Thus, almost every third individual entrepreneur on the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine's blacklist operates in wholesale trade, while a significant portion of other entrepreneurs work in retail trade, construction, catering, transport, and other industries.

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