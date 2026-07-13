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Selection for the position of local court judge: coded results of the practical task published

17:39, 13 July 2026
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The High Qualification Commission of Judges (HQCJ) published the coded results of the practical task for the specialization of the local general court.
Selection for the position of local court judge: coded results of the practical task published
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On Monday, July 13, the HQCJ approved the coded results of the practical task specialization of the local general court (the fourth stage of the qualification exam) performed by participants of the first and second groups of candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed their intention to be transferred to another local court, carried out from October 20 to 24, 2025.

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To calculate the score a participant receives for completing the practical task in the specialization of the respective court, a coefficient of 2 is applied.

The passing score for the fourth stage of the qualification exam is 75 percent of the maximum possible score, or 112.5 points.

The HQCJ reminded that in order to inform participants of the qualification exam about the results of the practical tasks, the Commission decided to promptly publish them on the official website after the verification and approval of the coded results.

"In accordance with clause 6.2 of section 6 of the Regulation on the procedure for conducting the qualification exam and the methodology for evaluating candidates, the approval of decoded results of the practical task will be carried out after checking and evaluating all works within the relevant specialization of the local court.

The specifics of performing the practical task within the qualification exam for candidates for the position of local court judge and judges who expressed their intention to be transferred to another local court, approved by the Commission's decision dated September 19, 2025, No. 173/zp-25, stipulate that a participant has the right to familiarize themselves with their own workbook for the practical task and all scores (examination record of the practical task evaluation) exclusively after the Commission adopts a decision on the approval of the decoded results of the qualification exam (stage)," the HQCJ added.

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