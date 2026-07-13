Ukrainians will be paid up to 3100 UAH for Independence Day: who will receive assistance

Most Ukrainians do not need to additionally contact government agencies.

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Ukrainians entitled to an annual one-time cash assistance for Independence Day will receive from 450 to 3100 UAH in 2026 depending on their status. For most recipients, the payment will be assigned automatically, but certain categories of citizens need to independently apply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine with a statement.

As reminded by the PFU, the procedure for providing assistance is defined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution No. 602 dated May 13, 2026, and resolution No. 1396 dated December 27, 2023.

Annual state support is provided for war veterans, persons with disabilities due to the war, family members of fallen Defenders of Ukraine, victims of Nazi persecution, and other categories of citizens who have the corresponding status according to the legislation.

The highest payment — 3100 UAH — will be received by persons who have special merits before the Motherland, as well as persons with group I disability due to the war. Persons with group II disability will receive 2900 UAH, group III — 2700 UAH.

1000 UAH will be paid to combatants, affected participants of the Revolution of Dignity, and certain categories of former underage prisoners of Nazi camps.

Assistance of 650 UAH will be received by family members of deceased war veterans, Defenders of Ukraine, as well as certain categories of widows and widowers. 450 UAH is provided for war participants, former prisoners of Nazi camps, persons forcibly taken to labor, and other categories defined by law.

Funds will be automatically transferred to pensioners entitled to assistance, citizens registered with the Pension Fund as recipients of housing subsidies or benefits for housing and communal services, as well as other categories whose information is already contained in state registers. Pensioners will receive the payment together with the August pension. In total, the assistance should be transferred by Independence Day.

For war veterans currently serving in the military, funds will not be paid through the Pension Fund. Payments will be made through the military unit, institution, or organization where the person serves or works. Relevant lists are compiled and submitted by military units and employers.

Citizens entitled to payment but who are not pensioners, do not receive housing subsidies or benefits for housing and communal services, and are not serving in the military must independently apply to the Pension Fund.

As previously written by the "Judicial and Legal Newspaper", Ukrainians planning to apply for basic social assistance worry whether the one-time cash payment for Independence Day will affect the amount of future support. Current rules provide a separate procedure for calculating family income, and not all received funds are considered when assigning assistance. In particular, the legislation establishes an exception for certain one-time payments.

The amount of basic social assistance is determined as the difference between the total basic amount for each family member and the average monthly total family income. This mechanism is provided by paragraph 21 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated March 25, 2025, No. 371 "Some issues of implementing the experimental project on providing basic social assistance."