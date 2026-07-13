  1. In Ukraine
  2. / Sud Info

How to Contact the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv: Current Contacts

17:17, 13 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
All current contacts of the structural units of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv.
How to Contact the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv: Current Contacts
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Citizens and participants in court proceedings can use the current phone directory of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv, which contains contacts of the court's structural units. This allows you to quickly find the necessary phone number and contact the appropriate service.

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

The directory lists the phone numbers of the reception offices of the court chairman and deputy chairman, the management of the apparatus, general, administrative, civil and criminal registries, the personnel department, the judicial statistics and videoconferencing department, the archive, as well as the court's email address.

Phone Directory

Reception of the Court Chairman

(044) 294-72-30

3rd floor, office 305

Reception of the Deputy Court Chairman

(044) 294-72-43

2nd floor, office 201

Head and Deputy Head of the Court Apparatus

(044) 294-72-32

2nd floor, office 218

Personnel Department

(044) 294-72-37

3rd floor, office 304

General Registry

(044) 294-72-36

2nd floor, office 216

Administrative Registry

(044) 294-72-35

2nd floor, office 215

Civil Registry

(044) 294-72-33

2nd floor, office 213

Criminal Registry

(044) 294-72-34

2nd floor, office 214

Judicial Statistics and Videoconferencing Department

(044) 294-72-38

4th floor, office 403

Head of the Archive

(044) 294-72-39

4th floor, office 401

Court Email Address: [email protected]

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court confirmed the termination of parental rights: the father applied to the court only after the death of the serviceman to receive payments

Opposition to the termination of parental rights does not prove a real interest in the child if years of behavior indicate conscious neglect of parental duties.

Export of weapons abroad: money from issuing permits will be directed to payments to military personnel and equipment procurement

The bill provides that funds from the processing of documents in the field of state export control will be equally distributed between the procurement of weapons and payments to military personnel.

Top Manager of a Defence Enterprise Issued Tax Invoices While on Sick Leave: The Supreme Court Upheld His Dismissal

The Supreme Court clarified the conditions under which the systematic violation of labour discipline constitutes lawful grounds for dismissal.

Communities May Gain the Right to Faster Dismantle Ownerless Objects on Rivers

The bill aims to remove legislative obstacles that currently complicate the demolition of abandoned structures on rivers.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court Changed the Approach to Sentencing for Identical Crimes Committed Before and After the Previous Verdict

The time of committing criminal offenses, not their identity, determines the procedure for applying Articles 70 and 71 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]