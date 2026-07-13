How to Contact the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv: Current Contacts
Citizens and participants in court proceedings can use the current phone directory of the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv, which contains contacts of the court's structural units. This allows you to quickly find the necessary phone number and contact the appropriate service.
The directory lists the phone numbers of the reception offices of the court chairman and deputy chairman, the management of the apparatus, general, administrative, civil and criminal registries, the personnel department, the judicial statistics and videoconferencing department, the archive, as well as the court's email address.
Phone Directory
Reception of the Court Chairman
(044) 294-72-30
3rd floor, office 305
Reception of the Deputy Court Chairman
(044) 294-72-43
2nd floor, office 201
Head and Deputy Head of the Court Apparatus
(044) 294-72-32
2nd floor, office 218
Personnel Department
(044) 294-72-37
3rd floor, office 304
General Registry
(044) 294-72-36
2nd floor, office 216
Administrative Registry
(044) 294-72-35
2nd floor, office 215
Civil Registry
(044) 294-72-33
2nd floor, office 213
Criminal Registry
(044) 294-72-34
2nd floor, office 214
Judicial Statistics and Videoconferencing Department
(044) 294-72-38
4th floor, office 403
Head of the Archive
(044) 294-72-39
4th floor, office 401
Court Email Address: [email protected]
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