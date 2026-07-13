Can a teacher with a deferment travel abroad for holidays

During martial law, the right to cross the border is granted to conscripted persons who are not subject to military service call-up during mobilization.

Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions who have a deferment from conscription during mobilization specifically due to their position do not have the right to travel abroad even during holidays, even if they have a written permit from the educational institution.

According to paragraph 26 of the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated January 27, 1995, No. 57, during martial law, the right to cross the border is granted to conscripted persons who are not subject to military service call-up during mobilization.

Deferments may be granted, in particular, to scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers of higher and professional pre-higher education institutions, employees of scientific institutions and organizations who have an academic degree, as well as pedagogical workers of professional pre-higher education institutions, vocational education institutions, and general secondary education institutions.

Thus, if a teacher received a deferment specifically based on paragraph 2 of part three of article 23 of Law No. 3543-XII, they do not have the right to travel abroad.

At the same time, a permit from the educational institution or a certificate of employment does not grant the right to cross the state border.

If the deferment is granted on another basis, for example, due to the disability of one of the parents, the conscripted person may have the right to travel abroad. In such a case, a permit from the employer and a certificate of employment are not required.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, heads of general secondary education institutions must update data on conscripted pedagogical workers in the AIKOM system by July 3, 2026, to ensure automatic extension of deferments from conscription through the "Reserve+" service.

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has called to update information about conscripted workers in the AIKOM system. For the process to be correct and automated through the "Reserve+" application, the data in the system must be current and accurate. If the information is missing or incorrect, automatic extension of the deferment will be impossible.