  1. In Ukraine

Can a teacher with a deferment travel abroad for holidays

18:13, 13 July 2026
telegram sharing button
facebook sharing button
viber sharing button
twitter sharing button
whatsapp sharing button
During martial law, the right to cross the border is granted to conscripted persons who are not subject to military service call-up during mobilization.
Can a teacher with a deferment travel abroad for holidays
Follow the latest news on SUD.UA social networks

Pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions who have a deferment from conscription during mobilization specifically due to their position do not have the right to travel abroad even during holidays, even if they have a written permit from the educational institution. 

Only the latest: read SUD.UA on Telegram

According to paragraph 26 of the Rules for crossing the state border by citizens of Ukraine, approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine resolution dated January 27, 1995, No. 57, during martial law, the right to cross the border is granted to conscripted persons who are not subject to military service call-up during mobilization.

Deferments may be granted, in particular, to scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers of higher and professional pre-higher education institutions, employees of scientific institutions and organizations who have an academic degree, as well as pedagogical workers of professional pre-higher education institutions, vocational education institutions, and general secondary education institutions.

Thus, if a teacher received a deferment specifically based on paragraph 2 of part three of article 23 of Law No. 3543-XII, they do not have the right to travel abroad.

At the same time, a permit from the educational institution or a certificate of employment does not grant the right to cross the state border.

If the deferment is granted on another basis, for example, due to the disability of one of the parents, the conscripted person may have the right to travel abroad. In such a case, a permit from the employer and a certificate of employment are not required.

As previously reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, heads of general secondary education institutions must update data on conscripted pedagogical workers in the AIKOM system by July 3, 2026, to ensure automatic extension of deferments from conscription through the "Reserve+" service. 

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has called to update information about conscripted workers in the AIKOM system. For the process to be correct and automated through the "Reserve+" application, the data in the system must be current and accurate. If the information is missing or incorrect, automatic extension of the deferment will be impossible.

Subscribe to our Telegram channel t.me/sudua and to Google News SUD.UA, as well as to our VIBER and WhatsApp, our page on Facebook and on Instagram to stay informed about the most important events.

Read also

XX Congress of Judges of Ukraine – online broadcast – day one

News feed

Blogs

Publications

The Supreme Court confirmed the termination of parental rights: the father applied to the court only after the death of the serviceman to receive payments

Opposition to the termination of parental rights does not prove a real interest in the child if years of behavior indicate conscious neglect of parental duties.

Export of weapons abroad: money from issuing permits will be directed to payments to military personnel and equipment procurement

The bill provides that funds from the processing of documents in the field of state export control will be equally distributed between the procurement of weapons and payments to military personnel.

Top Manager of a Defence Enterprise Issued Tax Invoices While on Sick Leave: The Supreme Court Upheld His Dismissal

The Supreme Court clarified the conditions under which the systematic violation of labour discipline constitutes lawful grounds for dismissal.

Communities May Gain the Right to Faster Dismantle Ownerless Objects on Rivers

The bill aims to remove legislative obstacles that currently complicate the demolition of abandoned structures on rivers.

The Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court Changed the Approach to Sentencing for Identical Crimes Committed Before and After the Previous Verdict

The time of committing criminal offenses, not their identity, determines the procedure for applying Articles 70 and 71 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Contact Us
About us

© 2010-2026 "Judicial and Legal Newspaper". All rights reserved. Use of site materials only when hyperlinking to "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" is no lower than the first paragraph. Reprinting, copying or reproduction of the content of the author's materials of "Judicial and Legal Newspaper" without reference to SUD.UA in any form is strictly prohibited. The media identifier is R40-02154.

Judicial and Legal Newspaper

Editorial address: 01001, Kyiv, Tarasa Shevchenko Boulevard, 1
Tel.: (044) 235-91-41
E-mail for contacting the editorial office: [email protected]
Receipt of press releases and advertising proposals: [email protected]