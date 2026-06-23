Ruslan Kravchenko: Court in Montenegro Arrested Former Director of Children's Camp (where a ten-year-old boy died) for Extradition to Ukraine

The former director of the children's camp "Olympic Village" was detained after being declared internationally wanted.

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The court in Montenegro decided on the extradition arrest of the former director of the children's camp "Olympic Village," where a 10-year-old boy died in 2023. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

According to him, on June 21, the suspect was detained in Montenegro after being declared internationally wanted. After being notified of suspicion, she left Ukraine, which led Interpol to issue a "red notice" at the request of the Ukrainian side.

Currently, the prosecution is completing the procedures necessary for her extradition to Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the case is under the personal control of the agency's leadership. It is also emphasized that the indictment against the camp coach, accused of leaving the child in danger, is already being considered in court.

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