Oleksandr Khomych replaced Lyudmyla Dymydiuk as head of Berdychiv DSA

Lyudmyla Dymydiuk was dismissed from the position of head of the Berdychiv District State Administration according to her submitted resignation.

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The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an order on personnel changes in the Berdychiv District State Administration of Zhytomyr region.

According to order No. 66/2026-rp dated June 23, 2026, the head of state dismissed Lyudmyla Dymydiuk from the position of head of the Berdychiv District State Administration according to her submitted resignation.

By another order No. 67/2026-rp, the President appointed Oleksandr Khomych as the new head of the Berdychiv District State Administration of Zhytomyr region.

Both documents are dated June 23 and came into effect on the day of signing.

Also, Volodymyr Zelenskyy established the Vozdvizhivka rural military administration in Zaporizhzhia and appointed Valerii Denysenko as its head.

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