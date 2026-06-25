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Pension over 20,000 UAH in July 2026: who will receive increased payments

07:36, 25 June 2026
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Liquidators of the Chernobyl disaster with disabilities in 2026 can expect pension payments up to 20,653 UAH thanks to special state guarantees.
Pension over 20,000 UAH in July 2026: who will receive increased payments
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In July 2026, certain citizens of Ukraine will receive significantly higher pension payments than the general minimum provided. This primarily concerns participants in the liquidation of the accident at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant who lost their health as a result of the disaster and have officially established disabilities.

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The state continues to provide additional social support to citizens who participated in the liquidation of the consequences of the Chernobyl accident. The amounts of such payments are determined by separate legislative norms that ensure an increased level of pension protection for the affected.

The highest guaranteed pension in 2026 is received by liquidators with Group I disability. Taking into account all established supplements and allowances, the monthly amount is 20,653 UAH, the Pension Fund reported. 

How the payment amount is determined

The basis for calculating pensions in this category is the average salary in Ukraine, from which insurance contributions were paid for the previous year. This indicator is used to establish minimum state guarantees.

Depending on the disability group, the following pension amounts are provided:

  • Group I — 20,653 UAH;
  • Group II — 16,522 UAH;
  • Group III — 12,392 UAH.

Thus, the level of payments directly depends on the degree of loss of working capacity, confirmed by the relevant medical documents.

Under what conditions is Group I disability assigned

Group I disability is assigned to people with the most severe impairments of body functions. Such citizens often cannot independently meet their daily needs and require external assistance or constant care.

Criteria also include significant limitations in mobility, communication, spatial orientation, and control of one's own actions. Within the group, subgroups A and B are additionally distinguished depending on the level of need for external support.

What documents are needed for registration

To exercise the right to increased pension provision, Chernobyl accident liquidators must submit a package of supporting documents to the Pension Fund. This includes:

  • certificate of participation in the liquidation of the consequences of the Chernobyl disaster;
  • medical conclusion confirming the causal link between the disability or illness and the impact of the Chernobyl accident.

After verifying the documents, the Pension Fund determines the applicant's right to special pension guarantees and assigns the appropriate payment amount.

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