Traffic on the Northern Bridge in Kyiv is restricted again: for what period

Specialists will repair a section of the bridge in the direction of Troieshchyna.

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In Kyiv, from June 26 to June 29, traffic on the Northern Bridge towards the Troieshchyna residential area will be partially restricted due to repair work.

The restrictions will be in effect from 6:00 PM on June 26 to 7:00 AM on June 29, that is, from Friday evening to Monday morning.

During this period, specialists will repair a section of the bridge in the direction of Troieshchyna. The work will be carried out in the second and third lanes of traffic.

Also, we remind you that the repair of the bridge over the Desenka river is ongoing.

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