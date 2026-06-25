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In Kyiv, free transport rides for schoolchildren will be canceled from July 1

22:54, 25 June 2026
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From July 1 to August 31, free rides for schoolchildren will be suspended.
In Kyiv, free transport rides for schoolchildren will be canceled from July 1
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In Kyiv, from July 1 to August 31, free rides for schoolchildren on city transport are temporarily suspended due to summer holidays.

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As noted by the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), the benefit, which is only valid during the school year, will not apply during the summer period. At the same time, students will be able to use a 75% discount on city passenger transport passes.

For full-time students, various types of passes are available, including unlimited monthly or half-month passes, as well as packages of 46, 62, 92, and 124 rides. Their cost varies depending on the type of pass.

Single rides with a student card also remain available, but in this case, the 75% discount does not apply.

It is also separately noted that during the same period, the right to free rides for cadets of higher military educational institutions, who use this benefit during the school year, is suspended.

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