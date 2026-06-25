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How to Replace a Vehicle Registration Certificate Online

23:12, 25 June 2026
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You must exchange the vehicle registration certificate no later than 10 days from the date of receiving the new document confirming the change of personal data.
How to Replace a Vehicle Registration Certificate Online
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In Ukraine, when changing your first or last name, you need to update the vehicle registration certificate at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center. This can be done online from your smartphone, allowing you to track the application processing, document readiness, and delivery by mail in real time.

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You must exchange the vehicle registration certificate no later than 10 days from the date of receiving the new document confirming the change of personal data.

The service is available:

  • in the Driver's Cabinet.
  • in the Diia app.

Step-by-step instructions

To order a new vehicle registration certificate, you need to log in to the Driver's Cabinet or the Diia app, select the appropriate service and the reason for replacing the document. If necessary, order new license plates. You can also choose the format of the registration certificate: digital only or digital + plastic. Next, specify the delivery method — post office branch or courier. After that, verify the data, sign the application, and pay.

Vehicle information is checked using the Unified State Register of Vehicles (USRV) for restrictions and encumbrances. If the check is successful, the application is forwarded to the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center for processing. The administrator assigns license plates (if new ones were chosen) and prints the vehicle registration certificate.

After the ordered document is produced, the State Enterprise "INFOTECH" will deliver it from the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center to the selected postal operator, with a delivery time of up to 10 days.

The service center notes: you can only drive the vehicle once the new registration certificate appears in Diia. If new license plates were chosen, only after receiving them and assigning them to the vehicle.

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